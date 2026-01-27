Man held for pushing friend from terrace in Gurugram

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Sunday from Sector 39 for allegedly pushing his friend to death from terrace of a building over ₹4,000. Police said the incident took place at around 7pm on Thursday in Sector 28. (Getty Images)

According to police, the accused Mohammad Mubin is from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and resides in a rented accommodation in Chakkarpur in Sector 28. He drives an e-rickshaw for living and has five cases registered against him under attempt to murder, assault, illegal arms possession and domestic violence.

Investigators said the deceased was Vikram Singh, 47, from Rajasthan’s Kotputli and worked as an assistant in Qutub Plaza RWA office.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that Singh had lent ₹4,000 to Mubin earlier this month, which he was supposed to return within four days. “However, Singh had reminded him twice to return the money, but he didn’t return,” Turan said.

On January 22, Turan said that three people including Singh and Mubin were playing cards on the terrace of their four-storey building in Chakkarpur.

“During the games, Singh reminded him to repay the pending money, leading to a heated argument between the two. Later, Singh left the game and walked towards the staircase when Mubin attacked from behind,” the PRO said.

Investigators said that a brawl broke out between the two and Mubin pushed Singh towards the ledge and then down. He then fled from the spot while locals alerted the police. Singh was rushed to a private hospital in DLF Phase-3, but doctors declared him dead.

On the basis of a complaint by Singh’s son-in-law, an FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against Mubin at DLF police station in Sector 29 on January 23.