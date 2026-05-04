Man held for raping, stabbing woman in Gurugram’s Sector 37

A 28-year-old woman from Assam was allegedly raped and stabbed in the neck with a glass shard by a truck driver in Saraswati Enclave, Sector 37, on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday. The victim’s statement was recorded before a judicial magistrate on Sunday, and her medical examination was also carried out whose reports are awaited. (File photo)

According to investigators, the incident took place between 7pm and 8pm when the woman stepped out of her house in search of her husband, who had left in evening without informing her. While looking for him, she was approached by a man who said he knew her husband and offered to take her to him.

Police said the accused led her to a parked truck and asked her to wait inside, saying he would call her husband. He then allegedly entered the vehicle and raped her. When the woman resisted, a struggle ensued during which a windowpane of the truck broke, police said citing her statement.

ACP (West) Naveen Sharma said the accused picked up a shard of broken glass and stabbed the woman in the neck with the intent to kill her to stop her from screaming. “Despite her injuries, the woman continued to shout for help, drawing the attention of locals who rushed to the spot, and alerted the Dial-112 helpline,” he said.

Police said an emergency response vehicle reached the site and rushed her to Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, where she is undergoing treatment. Her condition was reported to be stable.

“Multiple teams, including crime branch officials, were formed soon after receiving information about the incident, and the accused truck driver, who hailed from Nuh, was arrested within eight hours,” Sharma said.

Police said the truck used in the crime is believed to belong to the accused and was seized from the spot. The victim’s statement was recorded before a judicial magistrate on Sunday, and her medical examination was also carried out whose reports are awaited. Doctors have said that the primary facie evidence indicate injuries due to sexual assault, officers added.

Based on her statement, an FIR was registered at Sector 10A police station under sections 64 (rape) and 109 (attempt to murder) of BNS. Investigators said the suspect will be produced before a court on Monday and taken on police remand for further interrogation.