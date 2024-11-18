Man killed in a wedding brawl at Gurugram’s Sector 9B

A 28-year-old man was killed during a drunken altercation with a friend while dancing at a wedding in Sector 9B, police said on Monday. The deceased, identified as Arun Kumar from Uttam Nagar, Delhi, was allegedly struck on the back of his head with a brick by Nitin alias Naitik, who also hails from Uttam Nagar. The incident occurred in Basai at around 1am on Monday, police added. Crime branch officials said the accused fled to Delhi after the incident but was arrested and brought back to Gurugram for questioning on Monday morning (File Photo)

According to crime branch officials, Arun and Nitin had come to Basai with friends to attend the wedding of their friend Pankaj Kumar on Sunday night when the fatal argument broke out. Both men were reportedly intoxicated at the time. “They were dancing with other friends when an argument broke out between them. It was during this argument that both hurled abuses at each other,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram Police.

Police said that Arun reportedly turned away and resumed dancing, but Nitin, in a fit of rage, picked up a brick and struck Arun on the back of his head. “Arun immediately collapsed. His friends rushed him to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. He had probably died within minutes of the incident,” Kumar said. Hospital authorities alerted the police about the incident.

Initially, investigators believed Arun was fatally injured in his private parts as there were no external injury marks. However, an autopsy revealed a severe internal brain haemorrhage caused by the impact of the brick.

Crime branch officials said Nitin fled to Delhi after the incident but was arrested and brought back to Gurugram for questioning on Monday morning. Nitin works as a kitchenware supplier to e-commerce platforms, while Arun owned a barbershop in Uttam Nagar.

On the complaint of Arun’s brother-in-law Pradeep Kumar, an FIR was registered against Nitin under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 9A police station on Monday. Arun’s body was handed over to his family after an autopsy.