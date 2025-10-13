Man sets wife, and himself ablaze on Karwa Chauth in Rewari

A 45-year-old man allegedly set his wife on fire before setting himself ablaze on Karwa Chauth night in Rampura, Rewari, police said on Sunday. The incident, which took place around 11pm on Thursday, left the man and his wife critically injured. While their 16-year-old daughter, who intervened to save her mother, also sustained burn injuries, officials said. Police said a fight turned violent when the accused, allegedly intoxicated, set his wife and himself on fire in Rampura, Rewari; daughter also injured. (Getty Images)

According to a senior police official from the Rampura police station, the man and his wife remain in critical condition, while their daughter is stable and undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Rewari. “Preliminary investigations found that the daughter was harmed in the blaze while trying to save her mother,” the official said.

The accused has been identified as Manoj, 45, a painter and originally from Rampura village, police said. “Based on a complaint from the woman’s brother, an FIR under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the man on Sunday,” said Raj Kumar, public relations officer of Rewari police.

Investigators said the woman, identified as Anita, 37, had kept a fast for her husband on Karwa Chauth. However, the couple reportedly got into an argument after Manoj returned home intoxicated around 8.30pm. “The argument further escalated into a physical assault,” the senior officer said, quoting from the complaint.

Police said the incident came to light when a neighbour heard screams for help and alerted others in the locality. The family members were rushed to a local hospital, where they received initial treatment. Later, a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team visited the house to collect evidence and inspect the scene, they added.

Officials said both Manoj and Anita, who suffered severe burn injuries, were later referred to Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, for advanced treatment.

Police said the investigation is ongoing to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the attempted murder and self-immolation.As of now, police said no previous records or complaints of domestic violence have come up against the accused.