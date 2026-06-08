A 52-year-old man allegedly shot dead his wife and 23-year-old son following a domestic dispute at their residence in Ashok Vihar Phase-III in Sector 5 early Sunday, police said. Man shoots wife, son dead in Gurugram, arrested

The deceased were identified as Asha Rani, 45, who owned and served as principal of a private school in the vicinity, and her son Prashant Kumar, 23, who was unemployed. Both sustained multiple gunshot injuries and were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, where doctors declared them dead on arrival, police said.

According to investigators, the incident took place between 12.30am and 1am after a heated argument broke out among family members. The accused, a security officer with a private firm, allegedly used his licensed revolver to open fire on his wife and son. Police said at least 10 rounds were fired at the two victims.

According to the autopsy report, the wife sustained four bullet injuries to the chest, neck and pelvic region, while the son suffered five gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen, forehead and temple. Dr Deepak Mathur, in-charge of forensics, at Gurugram Civil Hospital, said, “Based on the autopsy, the bullet injury to the son’s forehead suggests that the revolver was fired from very close range.”

Police said the incident took place while the accused’s daughter and daughter-in-law were asleep in other rooms of the house. After the shooting, the accused allegedly reloaded the revolver and chased the two women. They managed to escape and hide on the third floor, where a tenant was residing. The tenant allowed them inside and locked the door from within.

“The accused was apprehended from the spot along with the licensed weapon used in the crime. Prima facie, the incident appears to have occurred in a fit of rage following a domestic dispute. However, the exact circumstances leading to the murders are still being investigated,” Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Turan told HT.

Neighbours who heard gunshots rushed to the house and found the accused sitting next to the blood-soaked bodies of his wife and son, crying while holding the weapon, following which police and an ambulance were called.

A neighbour, requesting anonymity, said disputes among family members were not uncommon. “There used to be occasional arguments over petty domestic issues. On Saturday night, a heated altercation took place among the three. Soon after, the accused pulled out his weapon and started firing. We heard at least five to six gunshots,” the neighbour said.

A forensic team collected evidence from the scene. An FIR has been registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 5 police station. The bodies were handed over to family members after the autopsy. Police said the motive will be established after detailed interrogation of the accused.