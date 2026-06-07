Man shoots wife, son dead over domestic dispute in Gurugram’s Ashok Vihar

A 52-year-old man shot his wife and son dead after a domestic dispute at their residence in Sector 5’s Ashok Vihar Phase III area early Sunday, police said, adding that the man was arrested. Police have launched an investigation into the double murder to ascertain the motive and circumstances behind the killings.

The deceased were identified as Asha Rani (45) and Prashant Kumar (23). Police said both were taken to the civil hospital in Sector 10A, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The incident took place between 12.30 am and 1 am on Sunday, officers said.

Police said the exact motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained. “Only after the quizzing of the suspect will it become clear what drove him to murder them,” an officer said.

A police team seized his licensed weapon, which was allegedly used to shoot the duo dead.

“He was working as a security guard with a private firm and thus had a firearm issued in his name. Prima facie, it seems that the incident may have taken place in a fit of rage arising from the domestic dispute. However, further things will become clear only after detailed interrogation of the suspect,” he said.

Investigators said neighbours had alerted the police control room about the incident after hearing multiple gunshots, following which patrolling vehicles reached the spot and found the woman and her son unresponsive.

Later, forensic experts also reached the scene to collect several samples for ballistic and other kinds of forensic analysis.

A neighbour of the family, preferring not to be named, said occasional disputes used to take place between the suspect, his wife and their son over petty domestic issues.

“However, last night, a heated argument took place between the trio after which the suspect pulled out his regular weapon and shot the wife and son dead. He had opened fire at least five to six rounds on them as per the gunshots heard by us,” he said.

The neighbour said several residents from the locality had rushed to the house after hearing gunshots and tried to help the mother and son. “Both had sustained multiple gunshot injuries,” he added.

According to a police officer, the bodies will soon be shifted to the government mortuary for autopsy, after which they will be handed over to the family members.

The deceaseds’ relatives were informed about the incident, and the process was underway to register an FIR against the suspect under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 5 police station.