Man stabbed to death in Faridabad

A 20-year-old man was stabbed at least 13 times, leading to his death, in Old Faridabad on Tuesday, police said, adding that 10 people were detained for the murder on Wednesday. The murder was the fallout of an old enmity between the 10 accused, all aged between 19 and 21 years, and the victim, Anshul Kumar. The victim hat at least two assault cases registered against him at Old Faridabad police station. Police said that the incident took place at 4.15pm on Tuesday. (Representational image)

The accused were identified as Harsh Mathur, Rohit Dhama, Himanshu Kumar, Karn, Mohammad Sajid, Rupesh, Karan Koli, Vasu, Deepak, and Jatin. Some of them have multiple criminal cases including robbery registered against them at various police stations in Faridabad. The accused will be arrested after police verify which of them were involved in the murder, officers added.

Police said that the incident took place at 4.15pm on Tuesday when the victim went with his sister Anjali to a nearby sweet shop to purchase snacks and sweets. While Anjali purchased the eatables, the victim began chatting with a couple of friends there when the accused, armed with knives and rods, attacked him, police said.

According to police, the victim screamed for help but none of the onlookers dared to intervene. The armed suspects stabbed him a dozen times in the abdomen, chest, back and thigh in less than a minute and fled the scene, police said.

Of the 10 accused, it was Harsh, Rohit, Himanshu, Karan and Sohil who stabbed the victim, said Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, quoting the allegations of the victim’s sister.

“He was stabbed at least six times in the back alone. He was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 16 but succumbed to stab injuries there,” he said.

“Harsh was in jail in the robbery case for the last few months and came out on bail on December 17. There was ongoing tension between the groups of Anshul and Harsh over an old dispute which resulted in the clash and the murder,” he said.

Based on Anjali’s complaint, a first information report was registered at Faridabad Old police station late Tuesday night against a dozen accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.