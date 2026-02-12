Man wanted for 10 murders deported from US, held at IGI

Gurugram: The Haryana police special task force arrested a most-wanted gangster, Sombir alias Motta, from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi on Tuesday night after being deported from USA, police said on Wednesday. STF officials said that Sombir, 39-year-old, was wanted in 26 criminal cases registered at different police stations. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

STF officials said that Sombir, 39-year-old, hailing from Karor village of Rohtak, was wanted in 26 criminal cases registered in police stations in Rohtak, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Bahadurgarh and Gurugram in Haryana as well as Delhi and Rajasthan. Of the 26 cases, 10 were for murder and rest were related to loot, dacoity, extortion and illegal arms possession.

He is the younger brother of gangster Anil Chhippi, 37, lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail. Sombir had also killed an associate of gangster Mainpal Badli inside Gurugram’s Bhondsi jail in 2014.

Waseem Akram, superintendent of police, STF, said Sombir moved to US to operate his brother’s gang and avoid attack by his rivals, Chhaju gang from Karor.

Akram said that Sombir and his brother were associated with the Kala Jatheri and Lawrence Bishnoi gang. “He got a bail in 2022. Sombir got a passport using fake identity and address from the regional passport office in Ghaziabad in November 2023 and flew to Bangkok from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj international airport in January 2024,” he said.

Akram said after Bangkok, he travelled to Abu Dhabi, Spain, Nicaragua and Guatemala to reach USA through the Arizona border in September 2024 via a donkey route.

“The border patrol caught him and put him in a detention centre in Texas for 17 months before being deported to India with help of Central Bureau of Investigation and Interpol,” he said.

He was arrested for fraudulently issuing passport and an FIR was registered under section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code and The Passports Act at IMT Rohtak police station on May 27, 2024.

Officials said that his passport was revoked on August 14, 2024 and an Interpol red corner notice was issued against him on February 11, 2025.

They said that both the brothers got involved in criminal activities when Chhaju gang members murdered Sombir’s father and two uncles in Rohtak over personal rivalry in 2009.

Anil later came in contact with Kala and killed at least five family members of the Chhaju gang.

The rivalry continues as at least 30 people from both sides have been murdered so far, officials said, adding that Sombir is the third gangster to be deported by STF in 2026.