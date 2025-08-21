Manappuram heist: Raids to trace mastermind and recover gold

Extensive raids are being carried out in Haryana and neighbouring states in a bid to trace the mastermind behind the Manappuram Gold heist case who is still unidentified and recover looted valuables, said police on Wednesday. According to the investigators, the identity of the individual who orchestrated the robbery remains unclear.

The branch, located on Sheetla Mata Mandir road near Sector-5, was looted by five armed suspects at 5.20pm on Saturday.

The accused looted approximately 8.54 kilograms of gold ornaments worth ₹6 crores along with ₹8.56 lakh cash by impersonating as auditors, police added.

The accused identified as Mohan alias Mohna, 22, of Siwanka, Sunny alias Sunil, 20 of Busana, both in Sonipat and Rahul alias Behra, 21, of Phurlak in Karnal, were arrested from Dhankot village near Sector-99 on Tuesday.

A senior police official said that the arrested individuals were only executing the heist and were unaware about the identity of the mastermind behind the plan.

“There are multiple layers in the gang. Those in the hierarchy above them were in touch via social media platforms and had never seen each other,” the police official said, adding that only after further arrests, they can pinpoint who planned the heist.

“The suspect seems to be sharp and well-versed with the patterns of police investigation to avoid getting tracked. He also knew the working style of the firm,” he added, and said efforts are on to recover looted valuables as soon as possible. As per the investigators, the looted gold is in Haryana.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurugram police said that the accused were taken to four-day police remand, after production before a city court on Wednesday and their test-identification parade (TIP) will be carried out before the three firm employees during this time.

“A fourth suspect named Manish is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city for bullet injury in his right palm which had resulted from an accidental firing during the loot inside the branch,” he said, adding he will also be arrested and taken on remand for interrogation soon after doctors declare him medically fit.