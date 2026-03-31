Manesar plans 3 sites for scientific disposal of construction waste

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) has prepared a comprehensive framework for the scientific disposal of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, identifying three dedicated collection centres at Nainwal village, Harsaru, and Sector 6, officials said. Officials say the project is in early stages, with timelines yet to be finalised pending tendering and mobilisation. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The move comes amid growing concerns over unregulated dumping of construction debris across the rapidly urbanising region. Under the plan, all C&D waste generated within municipal limits will be transported to these designated sites for systematic handling and processing.

Officials said the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), in collaboration with a private firm, is working on setting up a C&D waste processing plant with a capacity of 100 tonnes per day. Until the plant becomes operational, MCM has requested the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to facilitate disposal through its existing facility.

Manesar municipal commissioner Pradeep Singh said preparatory work has begun. “We have identified three sites for C&D waste collection and floated tenders for their development. The project includes installation of pre-coated galvanised iron sheets, precast boundary walls, and proper arrangements for segregation and transportation of waste,” he said.

Officials have not set a clear timeline for the collection centres or the 100-TPD plant; while tenders are floated, the project remains in early stages pending finalisation and mobilisation.

Singh added that the initiative aims to curb illegal dumping. “At present, a significant portion of construction waste is being disposed of in open areas, leading to environmental concerns and inconvenience to residents. With these designated sites, we aim to ensure scientific disposal and better monitoring,” Singh said.

To be sure, Manesar generates around 10 tonnes per day (TPD) of C&D waste without a dedicated processing plant, relying on limited informal disposal, while neighbouring Gurugram produces 1,500–2,000 TPD.

Officials said the plan also includes provisions for segregation at source and safe transportation. Once operational, the processing plant will enable environmentally sustainable recycling of waste.

Civic authorities said the project is expected to be rolled out on the ground in the coming weeks and will contribute to improved urban cleanliness and reduced pollution.