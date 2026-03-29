Manesar sector 90 faces chronic sewage, residents seek fix

Residents of Sector 90 in Manesar have raised concerns over persistently overflowing sewage water in their locality, claiming the issue has remained unresolved for the past three and a half years. Civic body says issue originates in Bada Gaon, with excess water flowing into the locality and requiring upstream intervention. (HT Photo)

According to local residents, the drain water from the nearby Bada Gaon village continues to flow into their locality, and lack of proper drainage causes the water to accumulate and remain stagnant for days, creating a potential health hazard.

“It seems like the authorities have turned a blind eye to our problem. The area constantly emits a foul stench and, over the years, the situation has only worsened. It has also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, which worsens during the summer,” said Anuj Gupta, a resident of Sector 90.

Gupta claimed that despite repeated complaints to junior and senior officials of Municipal Corporation Manesar (MCM), no action has been taken yet. “The authorities need to find a permanent solution to this, the drain water also comes onto the road, which becomes risky for two-wheelers and pedestrians,” he said.

Sushma Taneja, another local resident, told HT: “Our cities are not designed for pedestrians, and situations like this make it even more challenging for people like us. Every day, we have to cover our mouths while walking through the area — that’s what we are forced to endure.”

Residents also flagged litter and garbage scattered along the roadside. They claimed garbage accumulates in the area and is rarely collected, worsening unsanitary conditions and further affecting the quality of life.

“Garbage is as much a problem as the drainage. The roadside is always filled with litter and garbage lying around, and cleaning is hardly effective. Even when MCM workers clear the area, it is soon covered again with polythene and other waste,” added Gupta.

An MCM official said the drainage overflow issue in Sector 90 can only be resolved at its source in Bada Gaon, as the excess water from there flows into the Sector 90 locality.

A junior engineer at MCM, responsible for overseeing Bada Gaon, said he had been recently appointed and will now oversee the issue. He said the area would be inspected soon and necessary steps would be taken to address the issues.