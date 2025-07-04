Manesar to get a Disneyland: Saini

The National Capital Region (NCR) is set to become home to India’s first Disneyland Park, with the Haryana government proposing a 500-acre amusement and entertainment destination in Manesar, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini announced on Thursday. The Haryana government has proposed a 500-acre amusement and entertainment destination in Manesar, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini announced on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

The proposed park will be located along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor, ensuring seamless access from Delhi and other major centres.

The plan, which officials said is part of the state’s broader strategy to transform itself into a global tourism hub, aims to position Haryana alongside global destinations like Paris, Tokyo, and California that host similar Disney-themed parks.

Saini described the project as a “game-changer” for Haryana’s tourism and economy. “This entertainment hub will bring economic, cultural, and social benefits not only to Haryana but to the entire country,” said Saini, following discussions with Union culture and tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi. “Manesar’s proximity to Delhi, its infrastructure, and corporate presence make it the perfect location.”

State tourism officials aware of the project’s details said the move is expected to drastically alter the region’s tourism profile. It is likely to attract massive private investment, boost infrastructure, create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, and catalyse growth in the hospitality, entertainment, and real estate sectors in and around Manesar and Pachgaon.

The announcement is being seen as an effort to fill the entertainment void left by the shuttering of Gurugram’s Kingdom of Dreams in 2022, which had once promised to be India’s Broadway.KoD collapsed amid mounting financial losses and disputes between its promoters and state authorities.

“This project will mark a turning point for Haryana’s tourism economy,” said a senior tourism department official. “Disneyland’s global brand value, combined with Haryana’s expressways and mega infrastructure projects like the Global City, will elevate the entire NCR as a destination for tourists and investors alike.”

Owned by the Walt Disney Company, there are five Disneylands across the world — in California and Florida in the United States, Paris (France), Tokyo (Japan), and Hong Kong.

On asked if the project has been cleared by Disney, a senior state government official, requesting anonymity, said, “The project was announced only after all necessary communications were completed and after receiving the proposal from all concerned parties. However, Disney has not issued an official statement yet.”

As part of its holistic tourism push, the Haryana government is also expanding its cultural calendar. The Surajkund Crafts Mela, traditionally held once a year, will now be hosted thrice annually with the addition of a Diwali Fair and a Book Fair. The expanded calendar is aimed at offering broader platforms for artisans, performers, and writers, and drawing larger tourist footfalls.

Saini also urged the Centre to extend financial support for scaling up the annual International Gita Mahotsav, a Kurukshetra-based celebration of the Bhagavad Gita’s teachings. “Projects like Disneyland, Surajkund expansion, and Gita Mahotsav will redefine Haryana’s global image. We’re committed to building a world-class cultural and tourism ecosystem,” he said.

Tourism industry experts welcomed the integrated approach, saying that blending heritage, entertainment, and infrastructure could significantly increase Haryana’s tourist inflow. Officials added that land acquisition and administrative work for the Disneyland project is already underway, and discussions with global partners are progressing. Groundwork is expected to begin in the coming months.

However, the announcement has stirred political memories of an earlier, unsuccessful attempt. In 1989, the Om Prakash Chautala-led Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) government had proposed a Disney-style park over 28,000 acres in Gurugram. The project was scrapped following intense farmer protests over land acquisition, turning it into a politically sensitive issue.

Abhay Singh Chautala, INLD’s national president, lashed out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of hypocrisy. “The BJP vehemently opposed the 1989 proposal and even a plan for a casino in 2000. They must now explain what has changed,” he said.

BJP, however, leaders defended the new project, drawing a distinction between past and present. “Our opposition in 1989 was against the forcible acquisition of thousands of acres of farmers’ land. This project is limited to 500 acres and will be executed in a manner that respects farmers’ interests while promoting development,” said Arun Yadav, BJP social media head.