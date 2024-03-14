Marshals posted on Dwarka expressway to curb driving on wrong side

Gurugram: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday deployed traffic marshalls at all exits of the 19-km stretch of the Dwarka expressway that has been opened for traffic in order to enforce traffic discipline and check violations on the elevated corridor, officials aware of the matter said. Some vehicle drivers were confused and took wrong turns, which forced them to drive on the wrong side. But, in Gurugram section on the surface level, a number of drivers were found driving on the wrong side to avoid a distant U-turn at Dwarka Expressway near Sector-99, in Gurugram on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO.)

The development came a day after HT reported that several commuters resorted to driving on the wrong carriageway of the expressway, or were speeding on the road, which has a speed limit of 100 kmph. In addition, several two-wheelers — officially not allowed on the high-speed corridor — were also seen on the expressway.

The Dwarka expressway spans a length of 29km. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Gurugram leg of the elevated corridor — a 19km stretch from Bajghera at the Delhi-Haryana border to the cloverleaf flyover at Kherki Daula in Gurugram.

NHAI officials said that patrolling vehicles have been deployed on the expressway.

“All steps are being taken to ensure that there are no traffic violations. We have deployed traffic marshalls on each entry and exit point. Patrolling vehicles have been deployed on the expressway to assist commuters and check violations,” an NHAI spokesperson said.

“This is a high-speed access control road, and any small traffic violation or mistake can cause fatalities. Apart from enforcement, we also appeal to vehicle users to drive responsibly on the road, avoid rash driving, and not take shortcuts. If someone has missed an exit, they can always take an exit a few kilometres ahead instead of moving in the wrong direction,” the spokesperson said.

In addition, the Gurugram traffic police said that they challaned 28 vehicles for driving on the wrong side of the road on Thursday, and a further 60 people were penalised for speeding.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Virender Vij said the police have also appointed five zonal officers — two sub-inspectors and three assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) — to supervise traffic on the expressway, while assistant commissioner of police (traffic west and crime against women) Surender Kaur will be the overall in-charge of traffic on the elevated corridor.