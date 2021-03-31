Mask indiscipline continues despite Covid 19 resurgence, police to issue more fines

With Covid-19 infections rising once again in Gurugram, the city police have begun intensifying checks on mask discipline.

A senior police officer said they had issued 980 challans on March 26, 984 on March 27, 646 on March 28, and 398 on March 29, which was Holi. Police said that since March 22, 2020 they had issued close to 137,200 challans till March 29. Each challan cost a violator ₹500.

Gurugram Police public relations officer Subash Boken said that the force was asked to strictly enforce the mask rule and social distancing. “Our teams are visiting markets and crowded spots. We have increased our enforcement over the last few weeks and will be even more strict in the coming days. City residents followed the health protocols on Holi as celebrations were low key,” said Boken.

The west police district reported the most violations with the force issuing close to 70,000 challans.

The municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG) had issued fines last year over Covid-19 health protocol violations but partially suspended it in July as the focus shifted to other measures such as ensuring protocols in public places, and due to a dip in new cases. Now, the civic body awaited a government order to resume issuing fines.

“The MCG can act on the matter only if there was a complaint. We can resume issuing fines if the government orders us or if there is an internal decision on the matter,” said Bijender Sharma, senior sanitary inspector, MCG.

The practice of issuing challans was first ordered in March last year. Even till July last year, the civic body had not issued too many challans -- less than 6000 versus Gurugram Police;s nearly 13,000. The MCG challan too was ₹500.

As per the health department, the number of Covid-19 infections reported on Wednesday was 276 and the total number of infected persons till date stood at 63,013.

According to residents, there had been a discernible shift in people’s attitude towards mask and social distancing especially at Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) markets, although malls seem to have better enforcement with the security staff ensuring discipline. Even shopkeepers had stopped supplying sanitizers before entry.

Rakesh Malik, president of the sector 22 market association, said, “We have asked shopkeepers to not entertain customers if they don’t wear masks but what to do if a most of them are violating rules? We want authorities to enforce masks.”

Chaitalee Mandhotra, a resident of Ardee City, said that while they have managed to enforce curbs inside the colony, the nearby market was out of their hands. “It appears that in many parts of city particularly villages adjoining the sectors there is no Covid-19. No one wears a mask and enforcement is lax,” she said.

Residents along the Dwarka Expressway and SPR said the authorities had to intervene. “If someone is wearing a mask voluntarily then it is fine else only few challans are being issued in developing areas. There is need to fix this situation,” said Pravin Malik, president, Sare Home RWA in sector 92.