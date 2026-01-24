Master pipeline gets damaged at Sohna road, affects water supply, traffic movement

Water supply was affected in several parts of the city along Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) after a 1600 mm master water pipeline got damaged and started leaking water on one of the service lane of Sohna road near Subash Chowk on Thursday, said officials on Friday. A senior GMDA official said that they started the excavation to repair the damaged pipeline around 10 pm on Thursday. (HT)

To repair the pipeline, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) started digging the service lane on Thursday evening following which traffic slowed down on Sohna road and heavy congestion was caused near Subash Chowk till Friday afternoon.

A senior GMDA official said that they started the excavation to repair the damaged pipeline around 10 pm on Thursday and they had expected that the work would be over by early morning. “The repair work took time and it was delayed further due to rain early on Friday morning. The pipeline was repaired by 9.30 am and water supply was resumed,” said a senior GMDA official.

Rakesh Bhardwaj, an official of Oriental Engineering, which maintains the Sohna highway said that GMDA had dug up that road to repair the pipeline and traffic was restored on the service road in the afternoon.

“A 1600 mm capacity water pipeline near Subhash Chowk was damaged. It took about 11 hours to repair this line. After repairing the pipeline, the water supply was restored. The water supply is now normal,” Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA.

GMDA officials said that the water pipeline near Subash Chowk was damaged likely due to dip in temperature, and they had to shut three water treatment units at Chandu Budhera water treatment plant, which has four units of 100 MLD each. “During the repair works, the water supply was affected in sectors 81 to 115, sectors 34 to 80, as well as sectors 10A, 37C, and 37D. The water from this master pipeline is supplied to sector 51 boosting station,” said the GMDA official.

Due to digging of two lanes of service road for the repair work, the traffic movement was badly affected and caused congestion and traffic jams on the stretch. According to GMDA officials, vehicles on the service lane were diverted to the Subash Chowk underpass and they had to take a long detour to reach Hero Honda Chowk and other areas downwards of Subash Chowk.

According to commuters, if anyone had to go to Hero Honda Chowk or any place towards Sector 33, they had to take the Subash Chowk underpass, go to Rajiv Chowk and then proceed towards Hero Honda Chowk or Sector 33 Marble market or areas in Sector 47. Similarly, commuters going towards Millennium City metro station had to take a detour from Rajiv Chowk, they added.