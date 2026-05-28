MCG begins work on model solar-powered public toilets

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has launched a ₹4.13 crore project to construct modern model public toilets equipped with solar power systems and advanced civic amenities across multiple locations in the city, officials said on Tuesday. The under-construction toilet in Sector 14. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Construction work has already started at some locations, including Sector-5 and Sector-14, while several other sectors and market areas have also been identified under the initiative, officials said. Gurugram currently has 133 public toilets, with the civic body spending nearly ₹15 lakh annually on their maintenance, officials said.

According to MCG officials, the project aims to improve public sanitation infrastructure while promoting sustainable and environment-friendly civic facilities in Gurugram. The model toilets will be equipped with solar panels for electricity supply, feedback systems, fire extinguishers and dedicated facilities for women and persons with disabilities.

“The objective is to develop smart and hygienic public toilets with modern facilities while ensuring sustainability through solar power systems. Special emphasis is being laid on cleanliness, safety and user convenience,” said MCG executive engineer Sunder Sheoran.

Officials said solar panels installed on rooftops will help meet electricity requirements and reduce operational costs. The toilets will also include rainwater harvesting systems and proper ventilation arrangements.

As part of a larger sanitation improvement initiative, nearly 130 community and public toilets across the city are proposed to be upgraded or redeveloped. Authorities said many existing public toilets suffer from poor maintenance, inadequate sanitation and lack of basic infrastructure.

Residents have repeatedly raised concerns over unhygienic conditions, foul smell and poor upkeep at several public toilets, especially in market areas and densely populated locations. “Most of the public toilets are in a terrible condition. There is a constant foul smell, broken fittings and overflowing waste, making it extremely difficult for people, especially women and elderly residents, to use them,” said Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 10.

“In crowded market areas, the condition becomes worse during peak hours. Many toilets are either locked, lack water supply or are rarely cleaned. The authorities need to ensure regular maintenance and hygiene checks,” said Sunita Sharma, a resident of New Colony.

Sheoran said the new facilities will have separate sections for men, women and differently abled users. Additional amenities such as hand dryers, liquid soap dispensers, sanitary vending machines, improved lighting systems and feedback mechanisms are also being incorporated.

Officials added that smart monitoring systems and emergency safety provisions, including fire extinguishers, will be installed to improve maintenance and public safety.

MCG officials said construction work is expected to be completed within 30 days. The civic body has also sought cooperation from GMDA and HSVP for identifying suitable locations and ensuring connectivity to water and sewer infrastructure.

“The project is aimed at creating cleaner and more accessible public sanitation facilities for residents and visitors. More locations will be added in phases depending on requirement and availability of land,” Sheoran said.