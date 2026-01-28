MCG clears 25 civic projects worth ₹142 crore across Gurugram

The finance and contract committee of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Tuesday approved 25 development projects worth around ₹142 crore, aimed at strengthening civic infrastructure across Gurugram and adjoining rural areas, officials said. Gurugram mayor and municipal commissioner with senior officials at the meeting at MCG office in Sector 34 on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The committee, chaired by mayor Raj Rani Malhotra, cleared projects focused on upgrading sewerage systems, roads, storm water drainage, drinking water supply, street lighting and sanitation infrastructure. The works will be executed across several wards, sectors, colonies and villages within MCG limits.

Officials said the engineering wing has prepared detailed project-wise cost estimates, with funding to come from a mix of MCG’s own resources, state government grants and scheme-based allocations. Tenders for most works are expected to be floated in phases over the coming weeks, followed by on-ground execution. Most projects are targeted for completion within the current financial year, subject to site conditions and statutory approvals.

To tackle long-standing sewerage problems in densely populated areas, the committee approved rehabilitation and strengthening of old 600-mm diameter sewer lines in Ward 27, Civil Lines, Sadar Bazaar and Jacobpura. Proposals to lay storm water drainage networks and develop disposal systems in Sector 9, Sector 9A and other waterlogging-prone locations were also approved, officials said. They added these interventions are expected to significantly reduce flooding during the monsoon.

According to officials aware of the development, improving road infrastructure was another key focus. Several proposals for construction and reconstruction of RMC roads were approved to enhance traffic movement and road durability. Areas covered include Dhanwapur Road, Madanpuri, Sector 46, South City-1, Sector 15 (Part-2) and Sector 18. The committee also cleared the reconstruction of the RMC road from Rajendra Park to Dhanwapur Chowk, a major stretch used daily by thousands of commuters.

Officials said special emphasis was placed on rural areas and newly developed colonies within MCG limits. Projects related to sewerage, drinking water pipelines, internal roads and drainage systems were approved for Dhanakot, Daulatabad, Dhankot, Dhumas Pur, Maidawas and New Palam Vihar. The objective, officials said, is to provide urban-level civic amenities in rural pockets.

Under plans to modernise street lighting, CCMS panels will be installed in various parts of the city. The committee also approved development and beautification of secondary waste collection points under the Swachh Bharat Mission, along with development of Atal Park and Atal Smriti Kendra in Dharampur village in memory of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Officials said the projects will be executed by the MCG engineering wing through empanelled contractors, with coordination from concerned line departments wherever required. Regular site inspections and progress reviews will be carried out to ensure adherence to technical specifications and timelines.

Malhotra said the approved projects were directly linked to basic civic amenities. “Strengthening sewerage, roads, drainage and water supply will bring significant relief to residents. Our effort is to ensure that all works are completed with quality and within the stipulated timeframe,” she said.

Meanwhile, municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said directions were being issued to concerned departments for timely execution. “Technical quality, transparency and adherence to timelines are our priorities. Areas affected by waterlogging, sewer overflows and damaged roads will see visible improvement once these projects are completed,” he said, adding that regular monitoring would be ensured.