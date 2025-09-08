MCG clears 35% of illegal C&D waste in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has cleared 35% of the nearly 150,000 tonnes of the illegally dumped construction and demolition (C&D) waste as part of a drive launched on Saturday in Sector 29, and on the Gurugram–Faridabad Road to make these stretches debris-free by September-end, officials said. Municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya inspected the debris removal site at Sector 29 on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

Municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya inspected the debris removal site at Sector 29 on Sunday.

“Debris removal is not just about aesthetics but about public health and safety. Our teams are working on a strict timeline to ensure completion by September-end,” Dahiya said.

To prevent fresh dumping, the MCG has deployed security men, clerks, helpers, and special police officers across all four zones of the city to monitor illegal activity round-the clock.

A public notice on Friday said these personnel will upload geo-tagged photos and videos of unloading vehicles, coordinate with police to impound violators’ trucks, and initiate strict legal action.

Civic officials said the move was necessary as private contractors had repeatedly taken advantage of weak enforcement.

Residents said this drive has offered hope that the situation can change. “For years, heaps of debris sat right next to our colony, causing dust, stink, and mosquito breeding. It was unbearable,” said Meera Sharma, a Sector 29 resident.

Officials said the collected waste has been sent to the Basai processing plant for scientific treatment.