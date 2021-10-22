MCG directs all senior officials to set up composting units at residences soon

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner, Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, has directed all senior staffers to set up composting units at their residences to step up the preparations for Swachh Survekshan 2022, according to a release issued by the civic body on Friday.

According to MCG officials, the commissioner collected information from the MCG empanelled experts about the home composting process and then directed the MCG joint commissioner for Swachh Bharat Mission, Hariom Attri, to set up home composting units in the residences of all senior officials of the civic body.

Ahuja has also set up a home composting unit at his residence in Civil Lines.

“The MCG commissioner has also appealed to the residents of the city to adopt home composting units and cooperate in making Gurugram a clean and garbage-free city. He said that wet, dry and domestic harmful waste should be kept separately in the houses. Do composting at home from wet waste and use compost made from it for the plants. Due to this, the waste in Gurugram will reduce, and it will also add to the green cover in the city. Dry and domestic harmful waste should be given to the recyclers. Overall, these measures will help reduce the waste load carried to the Bandhwari landfill,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO) of MCG.

Ahuja also said that the Swachh Survekshan 2022 was announced by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, and Gurugram is participating in it. He appealed to the citizens for cooperation and said that they should segregate waste, adopt home composting, stop using polythene and single use plastic, and take care of cleanliness of their houses and their surrounding areas.

“This way, we will help Gurugram get better in cleanliness ranking and make the city better by making it clean and beautiful,” Ahuja added.

He also said that directions have been issued to 26 empanelled agencies of MCG to ensure that waste management is done at bulk waste generators, and to send monthly reports of the action taken to the MCG. If any agency does not work properly, action will also be taken against it according to the rules.