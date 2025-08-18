MCG fines agency 1lakh for illegal garbage dumping

In a crackdown on illegal garbage dumping, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on a private agency for unloading waste in a vacant plot in Sector 57. The agency, identified as Army Decorators, had been contracted for door-to-door waste collection. However, it was caught flouting norms by disposing of collected garbage at an unauthorised site. Illegally dumped garbage in the area. (HT Photo)

Officials said locals noticed the agency’s vehicle offloading waste earlier this week and reported the incident to municipal authorities. Municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya ordered strict action, leading to a fine of ₹1 lakh.

“This is a zero-tolerance approach. Strict action will be taken against anyone found littering or dumping waste in public spaces. No negligence will be tolerated in maintaining the city’s cleanliness,” Dahiya said, adding that effective waste management requires coordinated efforts between the civic body, private contractors, and residents.

Officials said that the agency was cutting corners by illegally dumping waste, despite being assigned to transport it to authorised sites. The commissioner warned that repeated violations could result in the blacklisting of agencies.

Residents welcomed the action but called for stronger monitoring. “We constantly face issues with waste being thrown in empty plots. It creates a stink, attracts stray animals, and poses health risks. We hope such strict fines will deter others,” said a resident.

The MCG has urged citizens to remain vigilant and report incidents of open dumping through helpline numbers and mobile apps. “Public participation is crucial. We can only succeed if residents partner with us to identify violators,” said Dahiya.

In recent months, the civic body has intensified efforts to tackle sanitation challenges, especially of garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) across the city. Authorities have warned that both agencies and individuals found dumping waste illegally will face heavy penalties, including vehicle seizures and FIRs.

The fine against the agency comes as part of MCG’s broader drive to enforce Swachh Bharat Mission norms and ensure that Gurugram sheds its image of poor waste management. Officials said the city cannot afford lapses, especially as it continues to expand as a residential and commercial hub.

The Army Decorators did not respond despite repeated attempts.

Through stringent enforcement and active citizen engagement, the MCG hopes to set a precedent that cleanliness violations will not be tolerated.