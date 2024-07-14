MCG forms 10 teams to clear blocked rainwater harvesting pits in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has formed 10 dedicated teams to check and clear blocked rainwater harvesting pits across the city to address water scarcity and improve urban sanitation, officials said on Sunday, adding that the initiative is part of a broader strategy to conserve water and enhance waste management efficiency. MCG workers clear blocked rainwater harvesting pits in Gurugram Sector 21 on Sunday. (HT Photo)

On Saturday, MCG Commissioner Dr Narhari Singh Bangar inaugurated a rainwater harvesting project at a park in Rosewood City in Sector 49. The project, a collaboration between a company, MCG, and the Grand Mansion Resident Welfare Association (GMRWA), aims to conserve 60 million litres of water annually. It will involve the construction of at least five or six mega pits designed for effective water conservation.

“We aim to make Gurugram not only the cleanest city in India but also in Asia,” said Bangar. He said that it was important to provide clean and sufficient water for future generations. “We must conserve water and harvest it whenever possible. The success of such initiatives relies heavily on active citizen participation,” he added.

According to experts and environmentalists, rainwater harvesting (RWH), despite being mandatory, has not taken off in the city due to two reasons — the high initial cost of construction and regular maintenance, which becomes cumbersome for individual plot owners, and the lack of enforcement and inspections by authorities concerned.

GMRWA president Kapil Gupta said that the rainwater harvesting initiative is the first-of-its-kind in the region, focusing on water conservation and groundwater replenishment.

MCG is also focusing on enhancing waste management systems and promoting the importance of environmental conservation among residents.