MCG forms panel to revive ponds, link them to drains to curb monsoon flooding

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has constituted a committee of eight councillors to monitor the repair and rejuvenation of nearly 25–28 ponds across the city, aiming to improve drainage and groundwater recharge before the monsoon and to tackle recurring waterlogging. Plan targets low-lying hotspots; ward-wise execution with councillors monitoring progress and long-term water retention strategy. (HT Archive)

Officials said the initiative will prioritise ponds in low-lying areas prone to water accumulation. The plan involves linking key waterlogging points with nearby ponds to create a natural drainage system, allowing excess rainwater to be diverted and stored instead of flooding roads.

Around 28 of the city’s roughly 70 ponds (jhors) will be connected to master stormwater drains managed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). An aerial survey has been completed, and officials said linkage work is expected to be finished by May 30. No fixed budget has been allocated so far; funding will be provided by the concerned agencies based on jurisdiction and project requirements, officials said.

Key locations include Kanhai and Fazilpur Jharsa, where ponds will be integrated with existing drainage networks, including the master stormwater drain from Vatika Chowk towards Subhash Marg.

Ravinder Yadav, additional commissioner, MCG, said, “We have identified hotspots of waterlogging close to these ponds, and the plan is to connect them to ensure better water flow and storage. A meeting was held with ward councillors and the mayor to finalise the work.”

Councillors said implementation will be carried out ward-wise. Kuldeep Yadav, councillor of ward 11, said, “We want to address the issue of waterlogging in a structured manner and ensure that ponds across the city are rejuvenated ward-wise so that long-term solutions can be created.”

Anoop Singh, councillor of Ward 25, said, “We have requested MCG to make STPs mandatory for all schools, colleges and colonies… we are already maintaining green belts using treated STP water and have taken steps to maintain two ponds.”

The initiative forms part of a broader strategy by GMDA and other agencies to retain rainwater and reduce pressure on the Najafgarh drain, which has overflowed during heavy rainfall in recent years. Officials said the state government has directed agencies to prepare a comprehensive conservation plan involving pond rejuvenation, wetlands and rainwater harvesting.

A 2018 GMDA study, conducted on NGT directions, identified 644 water bodies across 1,142 acres in Gurugram district, owned by nearly 20 agencies. Officials said the current exercise will build on this data alongside fresh surveys, with plans to expand work in phases and explore using green belts as water retention zones.

Data from the Centre’s Jal Shakti application shows 259 water bodies in Sohna, 211 in Pataudi, 157 in Manesar and others across tehsils. “The authority plans to develop water bodies on available government land wherever feasible… ponds will be developed in wetlands,” a GMDA official said.