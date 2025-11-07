MCG initiates long-overdue revamp of Sector 43

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has launched a long-awaited revamp of Sector 43 along Golf Course Road, with plans to repair damaged roads and upgrade the sector’s drainage network, said officials on Thursday. An MCG official said that multiple tenders have been floated for different categories of roads in the sector. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

An estimated ₹2.10 crore has been sanctioned for the repair of 18-metre and 24-metre roads, while internal roads in the Tulsi Park area will be rebuilt with ready-mix concrete (RMC) at a cost of around ₹1.40 crore.

In addition, another tender has been released for the repair of 10-meter-wide internal roads across the sector.

An MCG official said that an estimated ₹1.6 crore has been approved for the drainage work. “The agencies will be finalised soon, and the work is expected to begin within 15–20 days,” the official said, adding that the project is likely to take around four to five months. “We are expecting the completion of works by April.”

Residents said the condition of roads remains poor with potholes, loose gravel, and missing stretches of internal roads a common sight. “The roads are badly damaged at several turns, but the real menace is the 10-metre roads,” said Robinder Singh Sirohi, Sector 43 RWA president.

“Roads in Sector 43 are a nightmare. Of the roughly 15 kilometres of internal road, nearly 8–9 kilometres are broken, full of craters, and in urgent need of repairs,” he said. “The sewage situation has improved in the past few months. However, the roads were dug up to install a 24-inch pipeline and were left unrepaired afterward,” said Sirohi.

“The broken roads are also causing severe dust pollution and the absence of footpaths makes it even worse. For a long time, we have been struggling with persistent road and drainage issues in the sector,” said Surbhi Joshi, RWA joint secretary of Sector 43.

“Now that the roads are being repaired after almost four to five years, residents want to ensure that poor-quality materials are not used. What’s the point of repairs and investing so much money if the roads will need to be repaired again in six months? They should use good-quality materials, not substandard ones, because proper roads are a basic necessity,” said Joshi.