Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024
New Delhi
MCG issues helplines to resolve water and sewerage bill discrepancies

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 06, 2024 06:24 AM IST

Citizens can send a photo of their meter along with a copy of their bill via WhatsApp to the helplines

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Monday started distributing water and sewerage bills based on average and minimum meter readings, to streamline billing process and ensure fairness, officials said, adding that those finding any discrepancy can contact the MCG helplines.

A view of the MCG office. (HT Archive)
A view of the MCG office. (HT Archive)

Prem Singh, assistant engineer of MCG, said citizens can send a photo of their meter along with a copy of their bill via WhatsApp to the helplines — 9728411114, 9149244041, 7982561069, 9821395122, and 7042662340 — for swift and accurate resolutions.

Singh said: “ MCG teams are trying to resolve issues related to any billing discrepancies as quickly as possible. In addition to the WhatsApp service, citizens also have the option to visit the Water Bill branch located in New Colony to get their bills corrected. This provides an alternative for those who prefer face-to-face interactions or do not have access to WhatsApp.”

