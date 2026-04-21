MCG orders strict push on sanitation, roads, pollution control in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has issued strict directions to officials to step up enforcement on sanitation, road repairs and pollution control works, officials said on Monday. Plan includes division-wise surface parking to curb illegal parking; focus on reducing congestion and easing traffic flow across city roads. (HT Archive)

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya directed all departments to meet targets under the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Annual Action Plan within stipulated timelines. At a review meeting held on Monday, officials also discussed the feasibility of creating division-wise surface parking facilities to address illegal parking and congestion in the city.

Dahiya said reducing on-road parking would ease traffic and help curb pollution. Officials from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), present at the meeting, said that in coordination with Gurugram Police, traffic decongestion work is underway at four major junctions, with targets set for this quarter. These include Palam Vihar Chowk, Sector 40/45 Chowk, Sector 4/5 Chowk and the Sector 48/49 road.

Dahiya also directed officials to expedite sanitation and dust control measures on arterial roads. “The focus is to make the roads in respective jurisdictions free of dust and litter and to achieve targets by CAQM. Instructions have also been issued to continue the regular sprinkling of water on roads,” he said.

Officials also discussed increasing greenery along green belts and central verges.