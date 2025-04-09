MCG passes 1,571-cr budget for Gurugram, focuses on civic infra

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Tuesday passed its ₹1,571-crore budget proposal for the financial year 2025–26 during a special house session chaired by newly elected mayor Raj Rani Malhotra. According to officials, ₹ 102 crore has been allocated for repairs, ₹ 16 crore for health and sports, ₹ 15 crore for cow shelters, and ₹ 110 crore for infrastructure development. (HT Archive)

The meeting was attended by Gurugram MLA Mukesh Pehalwan, MCG commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg, elected councillors, and senior municipal officials. MCG chief accounts officer Vijay Singla presented the estimates, projecting ₹1,497 crore in expenditure, with the budget aiming to strike a balance between income generation and essential public services.

According to the budget proposal, revenue targets include ₹275 crore from property tax, ₹100 crore from advertisements, and ₹500 crore from stamp duty. Other sources include ₹50 crore each from EDC and water/sewerage charges, ₹45 crore from bank interest, and ₹40 crore each from miscellaneous sources and municipal taxes.

Additionally, the corporation has allocated ₹350 crore for sanitation and solid waste management, ₹80 crore for road development, ₹35 crore each for sewage/drainage and water supply, ₹40 crore for public lighting, and ₹120 crore for water bills. Meanwhile, ₹102 crore has been allocated for repairs, ₹16 crore for health and sports, ₹15 crore for cow shelters, and ₹110 crore for infrastructure development.

Malhotra termed the budget as a “strategic step toward Gurugram’s sustainable development, infrastructure expansion, and citizen welfare”, stating that it would push the city closer to its smart city goals.

Commissioner Garg, meanwhile, added, “This is a vision for holistic development. Provisions for sanitation, infrastructure, and services aim to make Gurugram more organised and citizen friendly.”

However, councillors raised local concerns about property tax recovery, advertisement regulations, water metering, drainage issues, waste collection, street lighting, illegal dairies, and waterlogging, with many offering revenue-boosting suggestions.