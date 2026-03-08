MCG procures 26 tractor-trolleys to improve horticulture waste collection

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has procured 26 tractor-trolleys to boost the collection and transportation of horticulture waste from community parks, roadside areas, nearby lanes and green belts across the city, officials said. (Representative image) Horticulture waste collected across zones will be taken to composting facilities in Palam Vihar D-Block and sectors 23, 46 and 57 for processing into compost. (HT Archive)

Priyadeep Soni, junior engineer (horticulture) at MCG, said that 26 of the 40 trolleys have been delivered so far, and the remaining 14 are expected soon. “We have started using the available fleet, and the remaining trolleys will be acquired in the coming days,” he said.

According to officials, these vehicles will be owned by the MCG, and a tender has been floated to hire the labour and drivers needed to operate them across each zone. The corporation previously hired these trolleys, and now with fleet expansion, collecting and transporting horticulture waste will be streamlined, ensuring quicker lifting of waste from parks and green belt areas.

Officials said the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) processes horticulture waste collected from different city parts using composting pits and machines set up in Palam Vihar D-Block and sectors 23, 46 and 57. “While these four are the main locations where we have our composting machines. Tractors collect all the waste and then bring it to these four composting areas as per their zones,” Soni added.

Horticultural waste includes all biodegradable plant-based material generated from parks, gardens, green belts, kitchens and roadside plantations, such as tree prunings, branches, twigs, shrub and hedge clippings, and fallen leaves.

To be sure, the corporation reimburses the RWAs that maintain approximately 1,450 parks under the MCG. Officials shared that ₹4.63 per sqm is paid to the RWAs for maintenance of these parks. “The sectors which have active RWAs have been given responsibility to maintain their community parks. The rest of the parks are maintained by NGOs or given in public-private partnerships (PPP),” Soni added.

Officials said that residents or RWAs with concerns or requests for horticulture waste collection can contact the MCG helpline at 1800-0180-1817.