MCG resumes stray dog vaccination and sterilisation programme after 5-month hiatus

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Thursday resumed the stray dog vaccination and sterilisation programme in the city after a five-month hiatus, said officials on Friday. According to MCG officials, 4,524 stray dogs were vaccinated and 3,585 were sterilised between January 1 and July 31, 2025. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

MCG officials said the animal birth control (ABC) centre at Begumpur Khatola is fully operational with a staff strength of around 50. The initiative has been taken over by the Vedanta Group’s Anil Agarwal Foundation. Nearly 15 sterilisation surgeries were conducted on Thursday and Friday as part of the programme, they added.

Dr Ashish Singhla, chief medical officer (CMO) of the MCG, said the vaccination and sterilisation programme has been resumed with the aim of covering the majority of stray dogs in the city. “We have rolled out the programme and will take up one sector or area at a time,” he said.

“The programme was halted in July after the two agencies, Animal Sympathy and Jeevdaya, became non-functional and eventually withdrew nearly two months before the expiry of their contract in December,” said Singhla.

Singhla added that it would take some time for the implementing agency to become fully operational and scale vaccination and sterilisation efforts across the city after the long gap. “As of now, we have two vans that are functional. The dogs will be kept for four days in the facility post surgery, and they will be released back from where they were picked up ,” he added.

Officials said that the ABC centre in Basai needs to be redeveloped properly. “The redevelopment of the Basai facility may take up some time, but we are working on it,” he said. The other private agency responsible for vaccination and sterilisation, Maa Baglamukhi, has not yet started its operations. “They have been given a deadline of January 28 to start the programme,” he added.

The 24X7 helpline number (9821395178) which was launched by the corporation on December 3 remains active and citizens can register their complaints on the number, said officials.

Officials have been directed by MCG to submit monthly reports on stray dogs in the district to the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), which will forward the data to the Centre.

“In Gurugram, there are several feeders and rescuers who have been using their own funds to vaccinate and sterilise stray dogs. The implementing agency should collaborate with local feeders and rescuers, who can act as the eyes and ears on the ground and help achieve 100 per cent coverage over the next five years,” said Ekta Jain, an animal rights activist in Gurugram.