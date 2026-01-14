MCG reviews Zone 3 waste collection after RWAs flag lapses

A contractor hired by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) for door-to-door garbage collection in Zone 3 is facing scrutiny following resident complaints of “irregular” and “inadequate” waste pickup. (Representative image) RWAs say private arrangements continue in several sectors even as MCG verifies lapses and tracks 176 GPS-enabled vehicles deployed by the contractor. (HT)

The firm, Classic Manpower Ltd,wasawarded a six-month contract worth ₹1.83 crore to collect household waste on January 9, officials said.

In March 2025, HT had reported that the same agency, while engaged in waste collection and processing in Tauru, was accused of dumping garbage in the ecologically sensitive Aravalli forests and on open grounds. Following that report, the deputy commissioner of Nuh district issued notices to the agency and initiated an enquiry, which remains pending.

Haryana industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh had also ordered a probe into the matter. “We had initiated an enquiry against the agency for its shoddy work and asked it to clear all the waste that was dumped in the Aravallis,” he said.

Despite past allegations, MCG awarded Classic Manpower Ltd the Zone 3 contract through a tender process. MCG executive engineer Sundar Sheoran stated that 176 GPS-equipped vehicles were to be deployed. When questioned about the agency’s controversial background, Sheoran explained that the allotment was made through standard procurement procedures. “If any agency is found violating the terms, including illegal dumping or irregular collection, action will be taken including penalties and termination,” he said, adding that the corporation is verifying resident complaints and will issue notices if lapses are confirmed.

On the ground, residents’ welfare associations across Zone 3 report persistent problems. Bhawani Shankar Tripathi, general secretary of the Sector 23A RWA, described a fragmented and ineffective system: “Half of our sector’s doorstep waste is being collected by a private agency appointed by us, while the other half is being handled by an agency that has been collecting garbage here for the past five to six years… No new agency has taken over the work.” He also noted that areas like Om Vihar and Carterpuri are experiencing irregular collections.

Abhimanyu Yadav, president of the Sector 40 RWA, stated, “There are no MCG vans coming in our sector to collect garbage from the households.”

Contractor Jagjit Singh Nain, director of Classic Manpower Ltd, refuted allegations as “false” and declined to comment on the past Tauru dumping case.

MCG additional commissioner Ravinder Yadav acknowledged that the new door-to-door collection system, launched on January 9, is in a transition phase. “Some operational gaps have been reported, but we are addressing them through daily supervision and vehicle tracking,” he said. Regarding the contractor’s past record, he stated he was unaware but would verify and take appropriate action if violations were confirmed.