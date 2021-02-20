MCG sets June 30 deadline for takeover of DLF 1-3

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has set a deadline of June 30 for DLF to complete all the remaining civic infrastructure works in DLF Phases 1-2-3 and hand over the three colonies to the civic body.

A decision in this regard was taken during the second review meeting held between MCG and the private developer on February 10, for reviewing the progress of deficient development works being carried out in the areas. The proceedings of the meeting were approved on Friday and accessed by HT.

In the previous meeting held last month, DLF had been directed to give the shortest possible deadline, for completing the remaining civic work, in the next meeting. As per the document, DLF had given a tentative timeline between July and December to complete the work.

MCG officials, however, stated that the timeline submitted is “too long considering the fact that in the last meeting DLF Ltd had committed to complete the balance work (remaining civic deficiencies) by the end of June 2021.”

Hence, the MCG decided to stick to the June 30 deadline.

The takeover of the three colonies has been on paper since February 2016, when Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced that the MCG will take over the maintenance of the three colonies along with Sushant Lok-1 and Palam Vihar.

“The handover of the three colonies has been a long-standing demand of residents of the three areas. By getting a definite timeline, residents can now look forward to the MCG taking over their respective colonies in just over four months and expect optimum civic services. Around 65% of the work by DLF has been completed. The MCG has, hence, given them four months to complete the remaining 35% of the work,” said RS Rathee, councillor of Ward 34, who had attended the meeting with the developer said.

Officials of DLF declined to comment on the matter.

In the previous meeting, a committee of MCG officials had been assigned the task of inspecting the repair works done by DLF in the previous meeting and subsequently, submit a report on the matter within 15 days.

The MCG officials concerned said that they are yet to carry out the inspection. The committee has been given a week to carry out the inspection and file a report on the matter latest by February 26.

“We have been waiting for the MCG takeover for the last five years. It is the first time that a timeline has been set for handing over the colony, which we are viewing as a positive development. We have seen MCG upgrade civic amenities in several other private colonies they have taken over in the past two years, and have been waiting for our turn,” said Dhruv Bansal, spokesperson, Qutub Enclave residents’ welfare association.