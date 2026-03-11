MCG signs pact with pvt org to assess safety of Gurugram public spaces

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Safetipin India Foundation (SIF) to assess and improve Gurugram’s public spaces, making them safer and more user-friendly for residents, especially women and children. The MoU was signed in the presence of MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya. Additional municipal commissioner Yash Jaluka represented the MCG, while Dr Kalpana Viswanath signed for Safetipin India Foundation. (HT)

According to the agreement, the two organisations will evaluate major public locations in the city and develop an action plan to improve urban safety and accessibility.

As part of the initiative, high-footfall public locations such as bus stops, metro stations, public toilets and others will be assessed based on parameters such as safety, lighting, accessibility, cleanliness and availability of basic facilities.

Safetipin India Foundation will conduct surveys and collect data through its expert teams. The data-based study will help identify gaps in urban infrastructure and suggest improvements needed to make public spaces more secure and inclusive.

The MCG will provide necessary administrative assistance such as facilitating permissions for surveys, identifying locations for assessment, and sharing relevant information like ward boundaries and other civic data.

The corporation will also coordinate with various departments to ensure smooth implementation of the project.

Officials said the partnership marks an important step toward improving safety and usability of public spaces in Gurugram. The study is expected to provide valuable insights that will help authorities make informed decisions on urban planning and infrastructure improvements.

“The initiative would help generate critical data to strengthen urban planning and improve civic infrastructure,” Dahiya said.

The CEO of Safetipin India Foundation, Dr Viswanath, said, “Evaluating public spaces through a data-driven approach is essential for building safer cities.”She said the surveys will help identify areas where improvements are required in terms of lighting, safety, mobility and public facilities, enabling authorities to make targeted interventions.