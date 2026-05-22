MCG to procure 52 road sweeping machines to curb dust pollution

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is set to expand its mechanised road sweeping fleet with the procurement of 52 additional machines, taking the total strength to 72, officials said. The civic body currently has 20 mechanised road sweeping machines in its fleet. (HT)

According to officials, MCG will hire the machines on a rental basis instead of purchasing them. They added that tenders have already been floated for procuring these machines.

The civic body currently has 20 mechanised road sweeping machines in its fleet. However, in a bid to curb rising dust pollution and improve road cleanliness, the corporation plans to augment its capacity by adding more machinery, officials said.

At present, the civic body operates 20 large mechanised sweeping machines. Officials said that under the proposed plan, the fleet will be strengthened with 18 large machines, four medium-sized units, and additional smaller machines.

Ravinder Yadav, additional commissioner at MCG, said these 20 machines currently operate during nighttime hours to clean major roads and reduce dust accumulation.

“An additional deployment of 52 road sweeping machines will soon be made under a new operation arrangement, to strengthen the city’s road-cleaning infrastructure,” he said.

Officials added that under the city action plan, monthly targets have been set to make key stretches of the city dust-free.

“The addition of these machines will help us achieve these targets effectively. Resource shortage has been a key challenge in ensuring consistent dust mitigation across the city. However, efforts are underway,” he added.

The procurement is part of a ₹440-crore mechanised and manual sweeping project aimed at overhauling the city’s sanitation infrastructure.

Earlier in May, the urban local bodies department granted administrative approval for a mechanised and manual road sweeping project aimed at improving the city’s sanitation

Under this, the city will be divided into two operational clusters, with zones 1 and 2 forming Cluster 1 and zones 3 and 4 forming Cluster 2.