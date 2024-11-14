MCG to target single-use plastic across Gurugram

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg convened a meeting on Wednesday with sanitation officials and representatives of waste management agencies to address the city’s sanitation issues, said officials. Addressing rising plastic pollution, Garg announced a campaign targeting single-use plastics and polythene bags, banned by government regulations. Additionally, the corporation has established a bulk waste management monitoring cell to ensure compliance across the district, MCG officials added. MCG commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg at the meeting with sanitation department officials on Wednesday (HT Photo)

MCG will deploy four specialised teams across city zones to identify and penalise those using, storing, or selling banned plastic items, officials said on Wednesday. The campaign will begin from residential areas on the first day, Monday November 18, and will include 20 MCG personnel.

“Single-use plastics are a significant threat to the environment and public health. This drive will enforce the government’s directives at a large scale to eliminate them,” said Garg. The campaign includes awareness programs for citizens and businesses, promoting eco-friendly alternatives and educating people on the adverse effects of plastic waste. The MCG will collaborate with market associations and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to maximise reach and ensure compliance.

”Sanitation is a critical issue for Gurugram, and providing a clean environment to citizens is our foremost duty,” Garg said, acknowledging the difficulties but underscoring the need for immediate action. He instructed senior officers, including joint commissioners and sanitation inspectors, to focus their efforts on-ground, ensuring regular cleaning of main roads, green belts, and public spaces. At the meeting, Garg further asked private sanitation agencies were asked to make their work more visible, enhancing public accountability.

Bulk waste monitoring cell for checking compliance

The MCG established a Bulk Waste Generator (BWG) Monitoring Cell in April this year to oversee compliance by residential societies, hotels, malls, and commercial establishments, aligning with Solid Waste Management Rules 2016. Retired colonel Sanjay Pandey will head the cell, with zone-wise inspectors tasked to monitor bulk waste management compliance, said MCG officials.

“Bulk waste generators play a critical role in waste management. Ensuring their adherence to regulations is essential for a cleaner and healthier Gurugram,” Garg said. He added that violators will face hefty fines ranging from ₹500 to ₹25000. Meanwhile, there will be more stringent actions reserved for repeat offenders, which would include criminal cases registered against them at the concerned police stations.

