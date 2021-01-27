IND USA
gurugram news

MCG to turn Sector 46 market into a polythene-free zone

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has started work on converting Sector 46 market into a polythene-free zone
By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:01 PM IST

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has started work on converting Sector 46 market into a polythene-free zone. It is the second such market — after Sector 23 market — where the civic body has carried out such an initiative.

Sector 46 market, located in close proximity to Bakhtawar Chowk, has a number of prominent eateries, hypermarkets, and shopping stores. As per MCG officials, at least 80 kilograms of polythene is used in the market every day.

Dheeraj Kumar, MCG joint commissioner, Swachh Bharat Mission, said that the conversion of markets into a polythene-free area is being carried out under the Swachh Survekshan 2021 initiative.

“All shopkeepers have been informed about the side effects of polythene. Further, they have also been informed about the Haryana Non-Biodegradable Garbage Control Act. We are also appealing to customers who come to the market to bring cloth bags, jute bags or any type of compostable bags with them, and to refrain from using polythene,” said Kumar.

Kuldeep Singh, MCG brand ambassador for Swachh Bharat Mission, said that there are around 127 shops and 79 street carts in the market, whose owners have cumulatively ordered around 19,000 cloth bags from the MCG’s cloth bag bank.Depending on the size, a cloth bag from the MCG bank can cost anywhere between 3 and 20.

MCG officials said that converting a market into a polythene-free area has three main stages:

“In the first stage, we generate awareness among shopkeepers and customers. We visit each shop in a market area and sensitise shopkeepers about the harms of polythene and also erect boards in front of their shops informing customers about the same. Street plays are also performed by locals NGOs to generate awareness,” said Kumar.

In the second stage, MCG undertakes formal discussions with the market association and prominent shopkeepers who show an inclination for the change. They are also recognised for their efforts with certificates and mementoes.

“In the third stage, we initiate enforcement measures across the market and fine any shopkeeper or customer using polythene bags. The entire process for making a market polythene-free takes a minimum of 2-3 months as the habit of using polythene is deeply embedded in public consciousness,” said Kumar, adding that the Sector 46 market is currently in the second phase.

Last month, MCG officials had started work on converting the Sector 23 market, located near Palam Vihar, into a polythene-free area. As per Kumar, enforcement measures will commence in the Sector 46 market from next month onwards.

Kuldeep Singh said that after Sector 46 market, the civic body is looking to convert Sector 4 market and Vyapar Kendra market in Sushant Lok-1 into polythene-free areas.

“We are extending full-fledged support towards MCG for this cause. Around 30% of the market has become polythene-free. Once MCG initiates enforcement measures, the rest of the market will also quickly adapt to this change,” said Vikram Yadav, president, Sector 46 market association.

