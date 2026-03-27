MCG to launch month-long sanitation drive starting April 1

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will roll out a month-long ‘intensive sanitation drive’ across the city from April 1 to 30 to strengthen cleanliness systems and ensure strict monitoring and public participation. Senior officials have been assigned zonal responsibilities.

According to the order issued on Thursday by MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, the campaign will be implemented simultaneously across all zones with a focus on eliminating garbage vulnerable points (GVPs), improving mechanised and manual road sweeping, and ensuring regular cleaning of roads, markets and other public areas. Special emphasis will also be laid on proper disposal of horticulture waste, said MCG officials.

Senior officials have been assigned zonal responsibilities. Additional commissioner Ankita Chaudhary will oversee Zone I, while additional commissioner Yash Jaluka will lead Zone II. Additional commissioner Ravinder Yadav will monitor Zone III and joint commissioner Dr. Preet Pal Singh will be responsible for Zone IV.

“These officers will conduct regular inspection of sanitation activities in their respective areas. Weekly progress reports, including before-and-after photographs, will be mandatory for all zones,” said Dahiya.

Officials have been directed to submit prior proposals for additional manpower, machinery and vehicles if required. The civic body has also stressed importance of involving ward councillors, resident welfare associations (RWAs), market associations, NGOs and citizens to turn the campaign into a mass movement.

The orders states that any negligence or non-performance will invite strict action against erring officials and staff, officials added.

Dahiya said that strengthening the city’s sanitation system remains a priority. “Through this campaign, we aim to take Gurugram to new benchmarks of cleanliness. Eliminating garbage vulnerable points, ensuring regular road cleaning and maintaining hygiene in public spaces are our primary objectives,” he said.

He also urged citizens to actively participate and contribute towards making the city cleaner and more sustainable.