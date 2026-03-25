The Finance and Contract Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) has approved development projects worth ₹174 crore, covering 36 works across villages, officials said on Tuesday. The decision was taken at a meeting held on Monday and chaired by mayor Dr. Inderjeet Kaur. MCM clears ₹174 crore for 36 development works in Manesar

Officials said the projects will focus on strengthening basic infrastructure, including sewer networks, water supply lines, internal roads and community facilities across multiple wards and villages.

Among the key works, the committee approved construction of a convention hall at the Harsaru village panchayat building at an estimated cost of ₹3 crore. Funds have also been sanctioned for laying sewer lines, water pipelines, and constructing streets and drains in several villages.

In Ward 1, projects such as pipeline installation, sewer lines, and street development have been approved. Allocations have also been made for Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) road construction and internal development works in other wards.

In villages such as Kasan and Naurangpur, the approved works include installation of sewer lines, development of internal roads, and strengthening of civic infrastructure. Officials added that significant funds have also been earmarked for setting up Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) facilities and improving water management systems in rapidly developing areas.

The committee also cleared proposals for community infrastructure, including libraries, computer centres and multipurpose halls in some villages. In Shikohpur, an indoor sports complex is planned with a budget allocation of over ₹5 crore, officials said.

Funds have further been earmarked for street lighting, drainage systems and other urban utilities aimed at improving living conditions in residential and semi-urban areas of Manesar.

Senior civic officials, including municipal commissioner Pradeep Singh, joint commissioner Hitendra Kumar, and other members, were present during the meeting. The proposals were formally approved after discussions on prioritising infrastructure needs across wards.

Residents welcomed the decision and expressed hope that timely execution of the projects will improve civic amenities and overall quality of life in the region.