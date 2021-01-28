IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Mercury dips slightly but city may escape cold wave
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Mercury dips slightly but city may escape cold wave

The city experienced a perceptible nip in the air on Thursday, due a slight dip in the minimum and maximum temperatures
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:06 PM IST

The city experienced a perceptible nip in the air on Thursday, due a slight dip in the minimum and maximum temperatures. However, officials said that the city may escape the cold wave conditions, which is currently being recorded in other parts of Delhi-NCR.

Gurugram recorded a minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, down from 6.6 degrees Celsius the previous day. The maximum temperature stood at 18.6 degrees Celsius, which was lower than the 20.3 degrees Celsius recorded a day prior.

The city remained relatively warmer than neighbouring Delhi, where cold day conditions, which occur when the minimum temperature dips below 4 degrees Celsius, were observed in some parts. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Safdarjung observatory, for instance, recorded a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday and a maximum of 19.4 degrees Celsius.

As per IMD’s forecast for the next week, cold wave conditions will continue to be felt in isolated pockets across Delhi-NCR until January 31, with moderate to dense fog during early morning hours as a result. “We have issued an orange alert for cold wave over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan until January 30. This includes Delhi and Chandigarh. Friday onward, we will downgrade it to a yellow alert if the temperature does not fall sharply across the region,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Delhi.

Gurugram, however, may escape the cold wave, with official forecast for the city predicting a minimum temperature of not less than 5 degrees Celsius till January 30. The minimum temperature is expected to start rising from January 31 and settle around 8 degrees Celsius by February 3. The maximum temperature, meanwhile, is expected to remain at 19 degrees Celsius until January 31 and will rise to 23 degrees Celsius by February 3.

This forecast is in contrast with that of Delhi’s, where cold wave conditions (with minimum temperature as low as 3 degrees Celsius) are expected in some areas. “Dry, cold winds have been sweeping across north India and their chilling effect will be felt for at least another three to four days. It’s hard to say which parts will be affected, but the cold wave will happen in small pockets and not uniformly across north India,” said Srivastava.

Air quality in the city remained in the very poor category of the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin, with an index value of 334 on Thursday. “This may be due to the fall in the temperature as well as slower wind speeds during the day. There won’t be much of a change in the situation until February, when warmer conditions will help with faster dispersal of pollutants,” said Sachin Panwar, a city-based independent air quality scientist.

As per the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, “Air quality will remain largely very poor for the subsequent five days.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

986 doses of vaccines wasted so far in Gurugram

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:06 PM IST
At least 986 doses of the two Covid-19 vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, have been wasted in the vaccination drives held till now in the district, according to the district health department data, with officials citing hesitancy among front-line healthcare workers as the main reason
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

NHAI hopeful of completing Sirhaul U-turn underpass by March, work on shifting toll gates to start

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday said that the work on shifting the three toll collection lanes from Sirhaul toll plaza will commence from Monday and it will be completed within 10 days
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Feedback sought on plans to resume classroom sessions for classes 6-8

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The department of school education has directed district education officers across the state to gather feedback about the current situation of schools with regard to Covid-19, amid plans to resume classroom sessions for students of classes 6 to 8
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Mercury dips slightly but city may escape cold wave

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The city experienced a perceptible nip in the air on Thursday, due a slight dip in the minimum and maximum temperatures
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Covid vaccinations on hold for three days for polio immunisations

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The Covid-19 vaccination drive will be put on hold from January 31 till February 2 because of a pulse polio drive, health department officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

56-year-old farmer dies due to health issues on way from interstate border protest site

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:06 PM IST
A 56-year-old farmer from Maharashtra who had been protesting at Shahjahanpur near Jaisinghpur Khera on the Haryana-Rajasthan border died due to cold on Wednesday evening while she was returning to her home town, protest leaders said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP razes five colonies in Farrukhnagar

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:06 PM IST
Acting on a complaint of illegal colony construction in Farrukhnagar, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Thursday carried out demolition of five colonies in three villages of Farrukhnagar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP forbids builders to carry out changes in building plans with buyers’ consent

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Builders in Haryana would no longer be allowed to change their building plans without the prior consent of the existing home buyers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Lack of cremation facilities in newer sectors compounds our grief: Residents

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Last month, when Sunil Srivastva, a resident of Sare Homes in Sector 91, lost his mother-in-law, he did not realise that apart from emotional distress, his family would also be facing a logistical nightmare in performing the last rites as it would have to be carried out at a cremation ground located 22 kilometres away, at Madanpuri near Rajiv Chowk
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Duo assaulted by group of 12 while travelling in Sector 40

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:01 PM IST
In a case of road rage, two persons were allegedly assaulted and threatened by a group of at least 12 persons in Sector 40, after they had asked members of the group to move two vehicles that were parked in the middle of the main carriageway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG to turn Sector 46 market into a polythene-free zone

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:01 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has started work on converting Sector 46 market into a polythene-free zone
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Rewari residents tell farmers to vacate, expressway likely to be reopened

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:01 PM IST
A day after protesters carrying out a tractor rally clashed with the police in Delhi on Republic Day, villagers in Rewari asked the protesters in the area to vacate
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Mercury drops to 6.6°C, mornings to get colder

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Mornings in the city have turned colder this week, with the minimum temperature dipping to 6
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

GMDA revises EDC payment schedule to help builders tide over post-Covid slump

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:00 PM IST
With real estate industry being in a state of downturn ever since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) collection of external development charges (EDC) has taken a significant hit, show official records
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Repetition of beneficiaries a problem, say Gurugram officials

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:00 PM IST
To estimate the actual vaccination coverage in the district, the health department has sought to revise the beneficiary list, citing duplicity in data
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP