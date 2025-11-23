Minister reviews development works in Manesar

Haryana industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh on Saturday reviewed development works being carried out by the Manesar Municipal Corporation (MCM) across several villages, instructing officials to ensure that all civic projects including roads, water supply, drainage systems and park beautification are completed within six months. Rao Narbir Singh. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Municipal commissioner Ayush Sinha announced that door-to-door waste collection would be launched next month that was stopped earlier due to some issues. He said a ₹70 crore plan for development works across multiple villages had been finalised, while proposals for building an auditorium in Nakhrola and establishing libraries for children in villagesof Manesar had been sent for approval. Sinha added that Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) had allotted a three acre plot for the construction of a dedicated municipal office building for councillors.

Sinha said that a 25MLD sewage treatment plant by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) in Naharpur has been completed and it has mitigated waterlogging in Manesar and Naharpur villages. Joint efforts with GMDA are underway to enable canal water supply for villages including Bas Kusla, Haria, Naharpur Kasan and Dhana.

According to officials, Suman Kumari, councillor from Shikohpur raised concerns regarding civic infrastructure in the village, including the unfinished community centre, lack of a primary health centre, outdated land records and poor maintenance of the indoor stadium. Responding to these concerns, Singh directed officials to complete these works on priority. Senior deputy mayor Praveen Yadav also submitted a memorandum outlining major civic issues affecting residents within the corporation limits.

Meanwhile, Singh inaugurated the newly established offices of senior deputy mayor Praveen Yadav and deputy mayor Reema Chauhan at the Sector 8 municipal complex.