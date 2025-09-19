Minor on way to tuition gang-raped by ‘online friends’ in Gurugram; suspects arrested

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men she had recently “befriended on Instagram” after they picked her up in a car and took her to a secluded spot in Gurugram, police said on Thursday. The matter came to light when the girl, a Class 11 student approached the police reporting the matter on Tuesday.

Investigators said that the incident took place at around 4.30pm on Monday, as the victim was walking to her tuition centre, merely 800 meters from her residence in Gurugram’s Sector 11.

According to investigators, the two suspects – who were arrested later in the evening – had been communicating with the victim for approximately two months through the social media platform.

According to investigators, the two suspects – who were arrested later in the evening – had been communicating with the victim for approximately two months through the social media platform.

A senior police officer aware of the case details, who asked not be identified, said the victim told police in her statement that on the day of the incident, the duo followed her in a car, persistently urging her to join them for a drive.

“Initially she refused. However, after being continuously followed for several minutes, she eventually relented and got into the vehicle, believing she could trust them due to their prior online interactions,” the officer cited above said.

The suspects then drove the victim to multiple locations across Gurugram and gave her a drink that appeared to be laced with a sedative, according to the victim’s statement. Then, they took the victim to a secluded area, where they took turns raping her inside the car, the victim told police.

“After the assault, the suspects abandoned her near a temple in her neighbourhood and fled,” the officer said.

Traumatised and physically injured, the girl returned home in a state of extreme distress, fainting multiple times before eventually confiding in her parents several hours later.

Her family immediately approached the police, with her father submitting a written complaint at the Shivaji Nagar police station, after which a first information report (FIR) was registered against the two suspects under sections 3(5) (common intention), 70(1) (gang rape) and 96 (procuration of child) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Investigators said that in preliminary medical examination confirmed injuries consistent with sexual assault.

According to the investigators cited above, the suspects spent weeks chatting with the minor to gain her trust, and managed to gain information on where she lived and studied. Their profiles, filled with flashy images of cars and parties, allegedly served as a lure.

Deputy commissioner of police (West) Karan Goel confirmed that authorities identified the suspects and obtained their Instagram details. The suspects were identified as Ankit Kumar, 19, who hailed from Rasidpur in Bihar’s Saran district and Lakshya (single name), 19, of Hussainpur in Eta, Uttar Pradesh.

“The exact location of the crime remains unclear, as the disoriented victim could not identify the secluded spot where the assault took place. Once the suspects are caught, it will become clear. The car inside which the incident took place, was also to be recovered,” the DCP added.