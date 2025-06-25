Monitoring tech live on Dwarka, Delhi-Ggn e-ways; violators to face fines soon

Commuters using both Dwarka Expressway and Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway will start receiving challans for traffic violations detected by cameras installed under the advanced traffic management system (ATMS) within the next 15 days, with the integrated traffic command and control centre of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Dwarka Expressway now operational, officials said. Testing of the system has been underway for the past month and a half, and challan issuance is expected to begin in the next 15 days, officials added. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

A senior NHAI official said on Tuesday that 190 cameras have been installed along the 56.46-km stretch — covering 28.46 km of Dwarka Expressway and 28 km of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway from Shiv Murti (Mahipalpur) to Kherki Daula toll plaza. These cameras will be used for both real-time surveillance and traffic enforcement. Testing of the system has been underway for the past month and a half, and challan issuance is expected to begin in the next 15 days, officials added.

According to a highway project contractor, the officials are coordinating with both Gurugram and Delhi traffic police, who will issue challans after violations are flagged by the command and control centre located at Bijwasan. Around 600 violations are currently being recorded daily, the official added.

The ATMS monitors 11 types of violations, including overspeeding, two-wheeler movement on expressways (which is prohibited), not wearing seat belts or helmets, triple riding, wrong lane or side driving, stopping on the carriageway, and illegal parking. Speeding and two-wheeler access were cited as the most common violations so far, according to officials.

To implement and operate this ₹17-crore ATMS project, the highway authority appointed the project contractor for five years. “A team of 50 operators works in three shifts at the traffic control centre to flag violations using the automated system,” said Anshuman Singh, managing director of Superwave Communication, the contractor.

Officials said that in order to ensure comprehensive coverage, Indian Highways Management Company Ltd (IHMCL) has installed 110 high-resolution PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras at every kilometre. “Ten AI-enabled Video Incident Detection and Enforcement Systems (VIDES) have also been deployed,” said AR Chitranshi, chief operating officer, IHMCL. He said VIDES can detect 14 types of violations and incidents with high accuracy using advanced sensors, including Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), radar units, and overview cameras.