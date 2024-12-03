Mother,son held hostage, robbed by cab driver in Ggm’s Sec 83

A mother-son duo was robbed of valuables and cash after being held hostage at gunpoint by the driver of an electric cab near Sector 83 on Saturday night (November 29), police said on Monday, adding that the accused was arrested on Sunday. According to officers, the gun the suspect used to rob the victims was fake. (File Photo)

According to the police, the victim, a 25-year-old woman, booked a BluSmart cab from a mall in Sector 68 to her residence in Sector 86 along with her son. She told police that shortly after boarding the cab, the driver, identified as Sonu Singh,28 , threatened her at gunpoint near a private school in Sector 83. “He transferred ₹55,000 from my account to his UPI, took my suitcase, and then dropped us on the road. He threatened us, and I was so scared that I went home and could not report to the police the same day,” the woman told police.

In response to the incident, BluSmart issued a statement on Monday, saying, “Following the unfortunate incident, the company immediately assisted the law enforcement authorities with details and search that enabled his arrest within 24 hours. This was possible due to the company’s practise of keeping active records of all driver partners, their background checks, address and other details. The safety and security of our customers is our utmost priority, and we are in touch with the family and the law enforcement authorities to provide all possible assistance.”

The victim reported the incident to police on Sunday, after which a case was registered against the driver under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 309(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Kherki Daula police station.

Assistant commissioner of police (Manesar) Vipin Ahlawat said the police formed teams and scanned CCTV footage of the area to track down the suspect. “We also contacted the cab aggregator, BluSmart, and identified the driver. We caught hold of him within a few hours,” he added.

The accused, Sonu Singh, hailing from Kohata in Jalaun district, Uttar Pradesh, was living in a rented accommodation in Badha, Gurugram. He was presented before a judicial magistrate on Sunday and remanded to police custody for one day for further interrogation and recovery of the stolen items, Ahlawat added.

Police officials said efforts are underway to recover the stolen belongings and conduct a detailed interrogation of the suspect during the remand period. According to officers, the gun the suspect used to rob the victims was fake.