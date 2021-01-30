IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / New GMDA roads to have cycle tracks
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

New GMDA roads to have cycle tracks

New roads constructed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will have a cycle track, the authority’s chief executive officer, VS Kundu, said on Saturday, while discussing plans for the same on Anaath Road, near Shankar Chowk, and the new sector road from Rampura Chowk, on National Highway-48, to Pataudi Road
READ FULL STORY
By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:48 PM IST

New roads constructed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will have a cycle track, the authority’s chief executive officer, VS Kundu, said on Saturday, while discussing plans for the same on Anaath Road, near Shankar Chowk, and the new sector road from Rampura Chowk, on National Highway-48, to Pataudi Road. Besides these, a survey is also underway at Genpact Chowk on Golf Course Road to assess the feasibility of a cycle track.

“Under the city’s comprehensive mobility plan, we realised that the right of way on Gurugram roads is heavily lopsided towards motorists. We want to change this pattern, prioritising pedestrians first, followed by cyclists, public transport and motorists. Hence, barring some areas in Old Gurugram where the road width is narrow, we have decided to construct cycle tracks and footpaths on all new roads falling within GMDA’s jurisdiction,” said Kundu, adding that the GMDA is aiming to construct at least 60 kilometres of cycle tracks and footpaths across Gurugram this year.

GMDA has a total road network of roughly 270 kilometres, of a total 1,267 kilometres in the district, as per a Haryana Vision Zero report. For all cycle tracks and footpath projects, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and GMDA work together. Prior to the commencement of on-ground constructions, MCG clears all encroachments.

Anaath Road runs parallel to Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and houses the passport office, besides many multinational corporations. The 2.5-kilometre stretch also leads to several factories in Udyog Vihar area and is used by more than 6,000 pedestrians and cyclists every day.

“The building of cycle tracks is part of the bigger objective of redesigning Anaath Road entirely for the benefit of pedestrians and cyclists as a model street. The redesigning is being carried out in two parts — in one part, a cycle track, footpath and green belts are being set up, while in the other, the existing carriageway is being relaid,” said Kundu.

Kundu said that work on redesigning Anaath Road will commence in March-end and the authority is aiming to complete the work by September. A Raahgiri event was also held on the Anaath Road on Saturday, wherein Kundu stressed on the importance of addressing the needs of pedestrians and cyclists.

The new sector road in Manesar links two major road networks, the NH-48 and Pataudi Road, and it provides access to residential areas in sectors 81, 82, 85, 86, 89, 90, 93 and 94.

GMDA officials said that the base of the six-kilometre pothole-ridden stretch is being strengthened to sustain the weight of high traffic volume and also provide Manesar residents with an alternative route to Pataudi and Dwarka Expressway.

Kundu said that the GMDA is also considering building a cycle track from the GMDA office, near Huda City Centre till the Genpact Chowk on Golf Course Road. “A topography survey for this stretch is underway. The GMDA had done a survey of this route in the past as well. However, some aspects were not fully covered. Hence, it is being redone. Depending on the outcome of the survey, we will take a call on constructing a cycle track on this stretch right away,” said Kundu.

Over the past six months, the infrastructure for cyclists has witnessed a growth in the city.

The city’s first cycle track along the Netaji Subhash Marg, between Subhash Chowk and Huda City Centre, opened last October, and a month later, another track, between Gold Souk Mall and Hamilton Court on Vyapar Kendra Road, was also opened.

To ensure all cycle tracks are safeguarded, the GMDA has placed bollards at all entry and exit points to prevent vehicles from entering the main tracks. At a few points, the GMDA is also planning on deploying security guards.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Schools to reopen for students of classes 6-8

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Schools across the state will reopen for students in classes 6 to 8 from February 1 — nearly 11 months after they were closed across the country amid Covid-19 outbreak in March last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Barricades put up at Sirhaul toll plaza lead to traffic snarl

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway witnessed a four-kilometre-long traffic jam on Friday evening owing to the barricades put up by the Delhi Police at the Sirhaul toll plaza in the light of the farmers’ protest
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmer leader Tikait’s emotional appeal leads to fresh mobilisation in Haryana

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:09 AM IST
In a quick turnaround of events, farmers’ mobilisation in Haryana seemed to be heading towards reinvigoration on Friday as the ripples of protesting farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s emotional outburst continued to be felt across the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Citizens’ group ask for immediate steps to help locals living near Bandhwari landfill

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Members of Citizens for Clean Air — a civil society group — wrote to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Thursday, drawing attention to allegations of groundwater contamination in Bandhwari and nearby villages, about 20 kilometres outside the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

FIR filed against Shashi Tharoor and six others for tweet on farmer’s death

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:09 AM IST
The police have filed a case against seven people, including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, for allegedly “misreporting” and “spreading disharmony” during the clashes between the police and the protesting farmers on Republic Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG to sign agreements with NGOs and RWAs conducting plantation drives

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:08 AM IST
To prevent poorly implemented plantation drives, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to sign binding agreements with NGOs and residents’ welfare associations(RWAs), which procure saplings from its four nurseries in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Forest department demolishes 14 illegal structures on Aravalli land

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:08 AM IST
The forest department on Friday carried out a demolition drive in Manesar village against 14 illegal constructions built on Aravalli land
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Small vaccine sessions continue, only 372 get Covid jabs

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Continuing with the small session sizes for vaccination, the district health department on Friday gave Covid vaccine jabs to 372 health care workers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Ragpicker held for the murder of an auto-rickshaw driver

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:07 AM IST
The police on Thursday night arrested a 33-year-old man from Sector 104 for allegedly murdering an auto-rickshaw driver on January 21 by smashing his head and hiding his body in a tank
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

986 doses of vaccines wasted so far in Gurugram

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:06 PM IST
At least 986 doses of the two Covid-19 vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, have been wasted in the vaccination drives held till now in the district, according to the district health department data, with officials citing hesitancy among front-line healthcare workers as the main reason
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

NHAI hopeful of completing Sirhaul U-turn underpass by March, work on shifting toll gates to start

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday said that the work on shifting the three toll collection lanes from Sirhaul toll plaza will commence from Monday and it will be completed within 10 days
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Feedback sought on plans to resume classroom sessions for classes 6-8

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The department of school education has directed district education officers across the state to gather feedback about the current situation of schools with regard to Covid-19, amid plans to resume classroom sessions for students of classes 6 to 8
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Mercury dips slightly but city may escape cold wave

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The city experienced a perceptible nip in the air on Thursday, due a slight dip in the minimum and maximum temperatures
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Covid vaccinations on hold for three days for polio immunisations

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The Covid-19 vaccination drive will be put on hold from January 31 till February 2 because of a pulse polio drive, health department officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

56-year-old farmer dies due to health issues on way from interstate border protest site

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:06 PM IST
A 56-year-old farmer from Maharashtra who had been protesting at Shahjahanpur near Jaisinghpur Khera on the Haryana-Rajasthan border died due to cold on Wednesday evening while she was returning to her home town, protest leaders said
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP