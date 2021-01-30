New GMDA roads to have cycle tracks

New roads constructed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will have a cycle track, the authority’s chief executive officer, VS Kundu, said on Saturday, while discussing plans for the same on Anaath Road, near Shankar Chowk, and the new sector road from Rampura Chowk, on National Highway-48, to Pataudi Road. Besides these, a survey is also underway at Genpact Chowk on Golf Course Road to assess the feasibility of a cycle track.

“Under the city’s comprehensive mobility plan, we realised that the right of way on Gurugram roads is heavily lopsided towards motorists. We want to change this pattern, prioritising pedestrians first, followed by cyclists, public transport and motorists. Hence, barring some areas in Old Gurugram where the road width is narrow, we have decided to construct cycle tracks and footpaths on all new roads falling within GMDA’s jurisdiction,” said Kundu, adding that the GMDA is aiming to construct at least 60 kilometres of cycle tracks and footpaths across Gurugram this year.

GMDA has a total road network of roughly 270 kilometres, of a total 1,267 kilometres in the district, as per a Haryana Vision Zero report. For all cycle tracks and footpath projects, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and GMDA work together. Prior to the commencement of on-ground constructions, MCG clears all encroachments.

Anaath Road runs parallel to Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and houses the passport office, besides many multinational corporations. The 2.5-kilometre stretch also leads to several factories in Udyog Vihar area and is used by more than 6,000 pedestrians and cyclists every day.

“The building of cycle tracks is part of the bigger objective of redesigning Anaath Road entirely for the benefit of pedestrians and cyclists as a model street. The redesigning is being carried out in two parts — in one part, a cycle track, footpath and green belts are being set up, while in the other, the existing carriageway is being relaid,” said Kundu.

Kundu said that work on redesigning Anaath Road will commence in March-end and the authority is aiming to complete the work by September. A Raahgiri event was also held on the Anaath Road on Saturday, wherein Kundu stressed on the importance of addressing the needs of pedestrians and cyclists.

The new sector road in Manesar links two major road networks, the NH-48 and Pataudi Road, and it provides access to residential areas in sectors 81, 82, 85, 86, 89, 90, 93 and 94.

GMDA officials said that the base of the six-kilometre pothole-ridden stretch is being strengthened to sustain the weight of high traffic volume and also provide Manesar residents with an alternative route to Pataudi and Dwarka Expressway.

Kundu said that the GMDA is also considering building a cycle track from the GMDA office, near Huda City Centre till the Genpact Chowk on Golf Course Road. “A topography survey for this stretch is underway. The GMDA had done a survey of this route in the past as well. However, some aspects were not fully covered. Hence, it is being redone. Depending on the outcome of the survey, we will take a call on constructing a cycle track on this stretch right away,” said Kundu.

Over the past six months, the infrastructure for cyclists has witnessed a growth in the city.

The city’s first cycle track along the Netaji Subhash Marg, between Subhash Chowk and Huda City Centre, opened last October, and a month later, another track, between Gold Souk Mall and Hamilton Court on Vyapar Kendra Road, was also opened.

To ensure all cycle tracks are safeguarded, the GMDA has placed bollards at all entry and exit points to prevent vehicles from entering the main tracks. At a few points, the GMDA is also planning on deploying security guards.