New Palam Vihar: Residents urge action over sewage overflow

Residents of New Palam Vihar have raised concerns over frequent sewage overflows in the area, causing major inconvenience. Residents of New Palam Vihar’s Blocks H, J, K, N, P, R, and Q said the problem has persisted for over a year. (HT)

Residents of New Palam Vihar’s Blocks H, J, K, N, P, R, and Q said the problem has persisted for over a year.

“New Palam Vihar is completely a blot on Dwarka Expressway. Sewage flows through the streets. The foul stench makes it difficult for residents to live here. The area is next to Dwarka Expressway, which the administration often highlights for its development. But what about the basic facilities here?” said Advocate Seema Nain, a New Palam Vihar resident.

“There is dust on the roads and illegal construction continued even during the implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). The administration really needs to wake up,” she said.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, owner of a grocery shop in Q Block, New Palam Vihar, said, “I have been living here for six years and the area has been deteriorating. Despite repeated complaints and inspections, sewage overflows continue. You will find it in every lane of these blocks, whether it rains or not.”

Ward councillor Ram Avatar Rana said he was not aware of any such issue. “There is no problem with sewage in our area. We conduct ground monitoring almost daily,” he said.

A junior official from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) admitted that pockets N and P are facing sewage issues due to insufficient sewage line capacity for the growing population. “It will take around a year or two to address this problem. Estimates have been approved, and work to increase the sewage capacity will begin soon,” he said.