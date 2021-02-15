New rail line will connect Nuh with Delhi, says Inderjit Singh in Gurugram
Gurugram member of Parliament (MP) Rao Inderjit Singh on Monday announced that a proposal to connect Mewat, Alwar and Delhi has been approved in the railway budget and that work on the same is likely to commence soon.
Singh, who is the union minister of state, was interacting with media persons during the inauguration of new facilities at the Gurugram railway station.
The demand to connect Mewat with Delhi and the rest of the country through a railway line has been pending for decades and despite repeated promises, this project has remained stuck due to various issues. Mewat residents have alleged that the lack of a railway line has held back the region in terms of development, despite it being located close to Delhi and Gurugram.
Addressing a gathering at the Gurugram railway station, Singh said that the proposal to set up a 104-kilometre railway line connecting Delhi, Nuh Firozepur Jhirka and Alwar has been approved in the latest railway budget and provision for funds has also been made. “The proposed railway line in Mewat will ensure all-round development and growth. Several other rail infrastructure projects have also been approved,” he said.
On the occasion, the Gurugram MP also inaugurated a foot overbridge and an escalator at the railway station, both of which have been jointly set up by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and the Indian Railways. He also, digitally, laid the foundation stone of an underpass at the Jatoli railway crossing. Singh also said that the proposal to electrify the railway line between Farrukhnagar and Garhi Harsaru has also been approved and this will ensure that pollution in the city is reduced considerably.
Speaking on the occasion, SC Jain, division railway manager, Delhi, said that in the last three years, 16 underpasses and six railway overbridges have been constructed in the region and more such works are on the anvil in coming years.
Senior officials from the Gurugram district administration and MCG were present on the occasion.
