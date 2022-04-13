New U-turn near Shankar Chowk to bring down congestion on Gurugram E-way

To reduce congestion at Shankar Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway as well as Rao Gajraj Singh Marg in Udyog Vihar, the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation (HSIIDC) opened a new U-turn on the left-most service lane of the expressway, around 50 metres ahead of the Shankar Chowk U-turn flyover and exit number 18 of the expressway, which leads commuters towards Cyber City and Udyog Vihar.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Ravinder Singh Tomar said that road safety officers surveyed the expressway’s service lanes near Shankar Chowk last month and found nearly 70% of commuters exiting the Shankar Chowk U-turn flyover and exit 18 of the expressway turn left from Rao Gajraj Singh Marg to head towards the service lanes of Udyog Vihar during peak traffic hours in the morning. The nearly 500-metre-long U-turn flyover is used by commuters heading from Cyber City towards Udyog Vihar.

“Due to a large number of commuters turning left at Rao Gajraj Singh Marg, there was heavy congestion on the service lanes of the expressway, especially during peak traffic hours in the morning. The traffic used to stretch all the way upto the U-turn flyover as well as the main carriageway of the expressway,” said Tomar.

The exit that opened on April 10 allows commuters to head to various MNC offices and the passport office in Udyog Vihar.

“Some more modifications for the exit are in the works. The alignment of the exit of the Shankar Chowk U-turn flyover has also been rectified. Due to a streetlight in the way, work on aligning the entry point has not started so far,” said Arun Garg, assistant general manager of the engineering division, HSIIDC, who is overseeing the project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kartik Kumar Kartik Kumar is a correspondent with the Hindustan Times and has covered beats such as crime, transport, health and consumer courts. Kartik currently covers municipal corporation, Delhi Metro and Rapid Metro. ...view detail