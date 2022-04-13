New U-turn near Shankar Chowk to bring down congestion on Gurugram E-way
- The nearly 500-metre-long U-turn flyover is used by commuters heading from Cyber City towards Udyog Vihar.
To reduce congestion at Shankar Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway as well as Rao Gajraj Singh Marg in Udyog Vihar, the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation (HSIIDC) opened a new U-turn on the left-most service lane of the expressway, around 50 metres ahead of the Shankar Chowk U-turn flyover and exit number 18 of the expressway, which leads commuters towards Cyber City and Udyog Vihar.
Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Ravinder Singh Tomar said that road safety officers surveyed the expressway’s service lanes near Shankar Chowk last month and found nearly 70% of commuters exiting the Shankar Chowk U-turn flyover and exit 18 of the expressway turn left from Rao Gajraj Singh Marg to head towards the service lanes of Udyog Vihar during peak traffic hours in the morning. The nearly 500-metre-long U-turn flyover is used by commuters heading from Cyber City towards Udyog Vihar.
“Due to a large number of commuters turning left at Rao Gajraj Singh Marg, there was heavy congestion on the service lanes of the expressway, especially during peak traffic hours in the morning. The traffic used to stretch all the way upto the U-turn flyover as well as the main carriageway of the expressway,” said Tomar.
The exit that opened on April 10 allows commuters to head to various MNC offices and the passport office in Udyog Vihar.
“Some more modifications for the exit are in the works. The alignment of the exit of the Shankar Chowk U-turn flyover has also been rectified. Due to a streetlight in the way, work on aligning the entry point has not started so far,” said Arun Garg, assistant general manager of the engineering division, HSIIDC, who is overseeing the project.
Centre, state spar in Supreme Court over Delhi govt’s powers
The Delhi government can be restricted from passing laws on subjects other than just land, police and public order, the Union government submitted before the Supreme Court on Tuesday while demanding a fresh adjudication by a Constitution bench to set the boundaries of the legislative powers of the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital.
Reverse vending machines at Ludhiana civil hospital gather dust
It's been three months since two reverse vending machines, to recycle plastic waste, were installed at the Ludhiana civil hospital, but so far, these have not been operationalised. The civic body had purchased 10 reverse vending machines at a cost of ₹50 lakh in the first phase, under the Smart City Mission. While two machines installed at the civil hospital are gathering dust, the civic body is yet to finalise location for eight machines.
Stray dog damages gate at martyr Sukhdev’s ancestral house
Even as members of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust have been raising a hue and cry over the deteriorating condition of the martyr's ancestral house in Naughara Mohalla (near Chaura Bazar), a stray dog damaged one of the wooden gates at the house on Monday night. The trust members rued negligence of the monument clerk for damage to the around 150-year- old wooden gate, which he allegedly failed to check before leaving duty.
Ludhiana | Mayor for FIR against forest department over Sidhwan Canal Waterfront issue
Mayor Balkar Sandhu has directed municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal to get an FIR registered against forest department officials for demolishing the concrete structures around trees at Sidhwan Canal Waterfront. Citing National Green Tribunal orders, the forest department had demolished concrete seating areas, cycle and walking tracks established within 1-metre radius of the trees on April 6. Singhstrict forest officer Harbhajan Singh stated the action was taken in compliance with NGT directions.
Placed under house arrest, barred from travelling to Shopian: Mehbooba
People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday claimed that she was prevented from travelling to Shopian and placed under house arrest. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said she had planned to visit the house of the Kashmiri Pandit, who was attacked by militants last week at Chotigam. On April 4, a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper in Chotigam village, Bal Krishnan, was critically injured after militants opened fire on him near his residence.
