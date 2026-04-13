New wage assurances for industrial workers in Gautam Budh Nagar

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has set up a dedicated control room for industrial workers, and rolled out a set of wage and welfare assurances, officials said on Sunday. Officials said key decisions have been taken following consultations with industrial stakeholders over the past few days. (HT Archive)

The step, coming days after holding meetings with industrial units to address emerging labour and job security concerns in the district, aims to ensure industrial peace while ensuring compliance with labour regulations across factories in Noida and Greater Noida.

Officials said key decisions have been taken following consultations with industrial stakeholders over the past few days. “It has been decided that overtime payments to workers will be made at double the rate, without any deductions. Weekly offs will be ensured, and if workers are engaged on Sundays, they will be paid at double rates,” district magistrate (DM) Medha Roopam said on Sunday in a statement.

As part of the measures, the administration has also directed all industrial units to strengthen workplace safeguards. “Every factory must constitute an internal committee to prevent sexual harassment at the workplace, headed by a woman. Complaint boxes will be installed and workers must be treated with dignity,” the DM said.

The administration has also laid down timelines for wage disbursal and statutory benefits. “Salaries must be paid in a single instalment by the 10th of every month, and all workers must be provided with payslips. Bonus payments, as per rules, must be credited to workers’ bank accounts by November 30,” the DM added.

To address grievances in real time, a district-level control room has been established. Officials said workers can report complaints, seek assistance or flag violations through the helpline numbers issued by the administration.

The DM also said that workers are requested to report to their workplaces peacefully and not pay attention to any misleading information.

On April 10, workers at a hosiery unit in Noida staged protests for revised compensation, days after the Haryana government raised compensation by 35 per cent for unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers from April 1, 2026.

Officials had earlier warned employers against layoffs, wage delays and coercive action against workers participating in protests.