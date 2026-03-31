New Delhi, The National Green Tribunal has asked the Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited to explore the possibility of having a dense plantation in the 152-acre area reclaimed after lifting fly ash from a disposal site. NGT asks Haryana Power to explore possibility of dense plantation at ash disposal site

The green body is hearing the matter regarding the disposal of fly ash, a byproduct of coal-based power stations, lying at the site of the Faridabad Thermal Power Station , a unit of HPGCL.

In an order dated March 25, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad noted that there were two ash disposal sites or ash dykes, of which the old dyke, spread over 103 acres, had been remediated or settled, while the new dyke had been evacuated after the lifting of ash.

The bench said, "The record reflects that on remediation of the new ash dyke an area of 152 acres has been reclaimed by the HPGCL. If this area is not put to any other use, it should be utilised for the betterment of the environment."

"Therefore, HPGCL will explore the possibility of having a dense plantation, including Miyawaki forest in that area."

The technique, pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, focuses on recreating native forest ecosystems by planting a mix of indigenous tree species densely and closely together, thereby accelerating forest growth up to 10 times faster and creating plantations that are 30 times denser than traditional methods.

The tribunal noted that Additional Solicitor General Vikramjeet Banerjee, appearing for HPGCL, said that the possibility would be explored.

"Hence, we dispose of the original application directing the HPGCL to submit the report before the registrar general in respect of the decision taken for utilisation of the reclaimed land for betterment of the environment within three months."

"If deemed necessary, the matter will be listed for consideration before the bench again," the tribunal said.

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