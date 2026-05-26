The National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) principal bench on Monday asked Haryana authorities why the state should not be directed to pay environmental compensation (EC) levied on ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants where recoveries have remained pending for over six months, seeking a formal response before the next hearing on July 29. NGT asks Haryana why state shouldn’t pay unpaid RMC pollution fines

The tribunal also directed the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to resubmit a status report on pending fines and recoveries, expressing dissatisfaction with discrepancies between reports submitted in March and May this year. “In view of the fact that recovery of a huge amount of environmental compensation is pending, evidently due to inaction … The State of Haryana is directed to file its response as to why it should not be directed to pay the amount of environmental compensation which remains unrealised for more than six months after the institution of the recovery proceedings,” the order stated.

A recent HSPCB report revealed that only ₹1.2 crore of the ₹40.6 crore EC imposed on RMC plants across Haryana over the past year has been recovered, with Gurugram accounting for the highest pendency at ₹37.8 crore.

According to the report submitted on Saturday, pending recoveries include ₹69.4 lakh in Panipat, ₹56 lakh in Faridabad, and ₹24.7 lakh in Palwal. HSPCB’s Gurugram (South) office recorded zero recovery against ₹13 crore EC imposed, while Gurugram (North) recovered ₹45 lakh out of ₹25.26 crore. Faridabad recovered ₹29.7 lakh against penalties of ₹86.5 lakh.

Officials said around 11 RMC plant operators have challenged the penalties imposed on them in the ongoing case, while several others have sought reconsideration of the action before the board’s head office in Panchkula.

The NGT had earlier, in an April 1 order, directed HSPCB to furnish details regarding recovery and utilisation of EC after the board failed to compile the status earlier. In its response, HSPCB said utilisation of recovered EC would begin only after pending recoveries are completed and mitigation projects finalised. “(The) utilisation of EC recovered from the RMCs will be done after recovery of the pending amount of compensation imposed and after finalisation of the project from the respective districts for mitigation of air pollution in the state,” the board stated.

No estimated timeline for utilisation of the recovered EC funds was provided. A senior HSPCB official said regional officers across districts have been directed to seek assistance from local administrations to recover pending dues through arrears of land revenue and auction of assets. “A list of defaulters will soon be shared with the deputy commissioners’ offices,” the official said.

A March 30 report had identified 370 RMC plants in Haryana, including 186 operating without valid consent. Closure action was initiated against 190 plants, 29 were dismantled, and EC was imposed on 108.

“The pending EC recoveries on several such defaulter units will likely be completed in the coming months with support from other district authorities. The board will follow directions of the court,” a senior HSPCB official said on condition of anonymity.

Officials said the status of environmental compensation details concerning 370 RMC plants was submitted with “all diligence” and that any discrepancies flagged by the NGT between the March and May reports would be addressed on a priority basis.