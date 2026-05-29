NHAI clears ₹58-crore repair plan for 30-year-old sewage pipeline beneath Sohna Road stretch

Gurugram: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approved the repair of the 30-year-old master sewage pipeline running underneath the Sohna Road’s Rajiv Chowk-Sheeshpal Vihar stretch, officials said. NHAI officials said that a tender for the ₹58-crore Cured In Place Pipe (CIPP) project will be floated within the next three months. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

NHAI officials said that a tender for the ₹58-crore Cured In Place Pipe (CIPP) project will be floated within the next three months.

On May 6, a portion of the stretch near Subash Chowk caved in after the pipeline collapsed, prompting authorities to barricade one of the lanes of the main carriageway. This was the sixth cave-in on the same stretch over the past three years due to the debilitated condition of the sewer line.

Yogesh Tilak, project director, NHAI (Rewari PIU) said: “The proposal has been approved. Now we will get the proposed sewer line designed, following which a tender will be floated for the repair. While NHAI will get the line designed, the repair will be carried out under the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA’s) supervision, which will also take over the pipeline once the project completes,” he said, adding that the designing and tendering process can take around three months.

Tilak said that while the project could take about a year from the date of appointing a contractor, the interim repair of the damaged pipeline and the main carriageway is being taken up. “After the May 6 cave-in, the damaged portion of the road and sewer line was barricaded. The contract for repairing the damage has been awarded and the contractor has started to mobilised the dewatering pumps. The repair will be completed in about a month,” he said.

According to GMDA officials, the master pipeline, laid by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) around 30 years ago, has deteriorated in the past three years. The sewer line runs about 20 feet below the highway and carries sewage water from sectors 45 to 51 to the Behrampur sewage treatment plant.

A GMDA official said they have already reviewed the pipeline’s quantity and measurements according to GMDA policy, technical parameters, and the scope of work for strengthening the existing GMDA sewerline. “We have asked the NHAI to ensure the CIPP lining is of the highest quality. Also during the CIPP work, the diversion of sewer should be the responsibility of the contractor,” the official added.