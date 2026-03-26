After the project was delayed by about a year, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has received approval from Indian Railways to construct a road over bridge (ROB) at Incchapuri on the 46km Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari highway, officials said, with the project now expected to be completed by July end. NHAI gets rail nod for Inchhapuri bridge, Gurugram-Rewari highway by July end

The ROB is aimed at removing a key bottleneck by adding two more lanes over the Gurugram-Rewari railway track. NHAI officials said a launcher for girder installation will be deployed by the end of March.

“Approval has been received from the Railway Department for the construction of a new two-lane ROB (Railway Overbridge) at Inchhapuri. The launcher for installing girders will be deployed by end of this month and the work will be completed by July end. This will ensure that entire 45 kms highway from Gururgam to Pataudi and Rewari will be completed,” said Yogesh Tilak, project director, NHAI.

Officials said the cost of the ROB is already included in the ₹750 crore project, with no increase in the overall expenditure. They added the deadline was revised from March 31 due to delays in approvals and shortage of raw materials. Incchapuri is around 30km from Gurugram.

A new two-lane railway overbridge (ROB) alongside the existing structure on the Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari highway will expand it to four lanes, officials said. “The highway will be opened by July end… a new two-lane ROB at Inchhapuri will ensure the entire 45 km stretch is completed,” said Yogesh Tilak, NHAI project director.

Work on a flyover linking Dwarka Expressway with Pataudi highway in Sector 84 is also advanced. “The approaching road for this structure has to be built and we are positive that this work will also be completed by July end,” Tilak said, adding that work between Sector 84 and Wazirpur is largely complete.

The 46.1km project includes 81 culverts, 23 underpasses, one ROB and two flyovers. Officials said most structures are complete.

Once operational, majority of traffic is expected to shift from the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, easing congestion, officials claim.